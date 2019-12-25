The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER |

No. 1: Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci

Offers: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 2 The Word: The younger brother of freshman tight end Hayden Rucci, four-star Nolan Rucci already has a strong connection to Wisconsin. But the Badgers have stiff competition for the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country, who was in Madison most recently last month. "Certainly it's a factor with Hayden being at Wisconsin because we have a really good relationship," Rucci told BadgerBlitz.com. "For his last season in high school we played next to each other and that was great. We like to work together a lot and having him there and playing together is definitely something I would enjoy doing again. It factors into my decision and he's recruiting me hard. I'm appreciative of that." Though Rucci hasn't talked favorites, Penn State and Wisconsin are expected to be involved in his recruitment until the very end.

No. 2: Defensive end T.J. Bollers

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 6 The Word: Four-star defensive end T.J. Bollers camped with the Badgers and visited unofficially in June. He made a return trip in September and was back on campus for UW's win over Iowa in November. "Just being able to see the team play and the coaches coach was a big thing for me," Bollers told BadgerBlitz.com. "The team was just dominant from start to finish and that was awesome to watch. I thought the game-day atmosphere was awesome. For the weather being iffy, people were still there and loud. It was awesome." California, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa State and Army are expected to get official visits from Bollers starting in the spring.

No. 3: Inside linebacker Mac Uihlein