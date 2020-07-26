The Elite 8 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

No. 1: Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci

Top 9: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 1 The Word: After a string of commitments in June, Nolan Rucci is back in the top spot for the second month in a row. Wisconsin and Penn State are believed to be the frontrunners for the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country, who recently received a handful of FutureCast predictions in favor of the Badgers. From Rivals.com's Adam Friedman: "Rucci isn’t rushing his recruitment and seems content to wait and see what additional effects the pandemic will have on the recruiting process as a whole. If the dead period gets extended again, the chances of Rucci committing sooner rather than later go up but Rucci will still want to wait it out. He isn’t feeling a lot of pressure at this point and that should help him make a well-informed decision. "On the topic of his decision, it still sounds like Wisconsin, Penn State, Clemson, and Stanford are the top choices but this is a very fluid race. Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame are still very much involved in Rucci’s recruitment and he’d liked to get another look at all of these programs, if possible."

No. 2: Wide receiver Skyler Bell

(Unofficial) Top 5: Iowa, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and West Virginia Previous Rank: 3 The Word: Things continue to trend in the right direction for Skyler Bell, who has been in close contact with position coach Alvis Whitted. The three-star prospect participated in a virtual visit to Wisconsin in late May. "When Wisconsin offered me a few weeks ago, I was really excited," Bell told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's a top 25 program every year and they are ranked No. 4 in the pre-season poll right now. They are a top school in the Big Ten with great academics. "The virtual visit last week went really well. I was looking forward to it because I've never been out there to Wisconsin or the Midwest. I got my perception of Wisconsin out of my head and the visit blew me out of the water. Everything was beautiful with Camp Randall Stadium, the facilities and the town. I also got to talk a lot about academics, which I really liked."

No. 3: Tight end Gunnar Helm