The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

No. 1: Edge T.J. Bollers

Top 5: Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, Alabama, Wisconsin Previous Rank: 1 The Word: T.J. Bollers camped with the Badgers in June, visited twice in the fall and returned to Madison on March 1 for a junior day. The four-star edge prospect is focused on five schools with a decision expected in June. From Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt: "The team to beat in Bollers’ recruitment certainly seems to be Wisconsin at this time. Since he first visited Madison for a camp last summer, Bollers has had a strong affinity for the Badgers' program. When Bollers talks about academics being a strong factor in his decision, he is not paying lip service. He lists his GPA (3.9) in his Twitter bio and plans to major in Engineering. Wisconsin has an outstanding Engineering program, and that will make a difference in the end."

No. 2: Edge Darryl Peterson

Top 4: West Virginia, Alabama, Michigan, Wisconsin Previous Rank: 2 The Word: A projected outside linebacker, Darryl Peterson was in Madison for Wisconsin's win over Michigan this past fall and was back on campus March 1. He planned to take four official visits in June, but a decision may be on the horizon with those now canceled. “I was expecting it,” Peterson told Rivals.com. “Every place I have been considering, except Michigan, I have been to. I have been to Michigan as well, just not for a junior day. I kind of have a good idea of all the places I am considering, so it didn’t really hit me as hard as it’s hit some other guys who haven’t been to any of the places they are considering.” “(A decision) will probably be earlier than it would have been had I took all my officials."

No. 3: Cornerback Ricardo Hallman

Offers: Baylor, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 9 The Word: The Badgers are currently out in front for Ricardo Hallman, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior from University High School in Florida. The four-star prospect has been in contact with coordinator Jim Leonhard but has yet to visit UW. "Wisconsin is definitely at the top of my list," Hallman told BadgerBlitz.com. "They have more of a lead on the other schools right now. Right now I'm hearing from Wisconsin a lot, along with Michigan, Penn State, Louisville, Iowa State and Ole Miss. Those are probably the schools I'm looking to take official visits to as well."

No. 4: Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci