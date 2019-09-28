Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: September Edition for the 2021 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 1: Safety Hunter Wohler
Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 2
The Word: Hunter Wohler, the first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, debuted this summer as a Rivals250 member and the No. 6 safety in the country. The all-state selection, who visited this past weekend, is also hearing from Stanford and Alabama, among others.
“Wisconsin, they showed their interest, definitely,” Wohler told Rivals.com. “I got to know their program more, work with the coaches and work with coach (Jim) Leonhard. They’re solid. I really like their coaching staff and everything they’ve got going over there, but I’m keeping it wide open and making sure I look at other places.”
No. 2: Defensive end/offensive tackle JC Latham
Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 1
The Word: Can the Badgers bring JC Latham back home? The former standout from Waukesha Catholic Memorial is now at IMG Academy in Florida, but Wisconsin is still a major player in his recruitment.
"I want to have my list cut by my birthday, Feb. 8, so by then I want to at least have a Top 15 or a Top 10," Latham told Rivals.com. "Wisconsin is definitely going to be in it, so is Michigan, Alabama, Clemson, Mississippi State, because that's my hometown and where I'm originally from, and the Florida schools will be in there for sure."
No. 3: Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn
Offers: Iowa, Duke, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 4
The Word: Another prospect with a family connection to UW, Bryan Sanborn is the younger brother of starting middle linebacker Jack Sanborn. Wisconsin was the first Power 5 offer for the three-star prospect, who had 93 tackles, including 18 for loss, as a sophomore. He was on campus this past weekend for another unofficial visit.
“I am going to make my own decision. I am my own person and Jack was his own person,” Sanborn told BadgerBlitz.com. “If my own (research) leads me to Wisconsin, then I’m going to choose Wisconsin, but I am going to make my own decision on what fits me the best.”
