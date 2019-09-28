The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Safety Hunter Wohler

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 2 The Word: Hunter Wohler, the first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, debuted this summer as a Rivals250 member and the No. 6 safety in the country. The all-state selection, who visited this past weekend, is also hearing from Stanford and Alabama, among others. “Wisconsin, they showed their interest, definitely,” Wohler told Rivals.com. “I got to know their program more, work with the coaches and work with coach (Jim) Leonhard. They’re solid. I really like their coaching staff and everything they’ve got going over there, but I’m keeping it wide open and making sure I look at other places.”

No. 2: Defensive end/offensive tackle JC Latham

No. 3: Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn