The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Edge T.J. Bollers

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Four-star edge prospect T.J. Bollers camped with the Badgers in June, visited twice in the fall and returned to Madison on March 1 for a junior day. “This was my fourth time at Wisconsin,” Bollers told Rivals.com. “Madison is like no other. There isn’t a better college town, and there are rankings that say that, too. It’s just a beautiful place and I love coach (Bobby) April, coach (Jim) Leonhard and coach (Paul) Chryst. “I heard everything I needed to hear today. They have a great Engineering program, and that’s what I want to go into. I talked with players that are in the Engineering program, so, obviously, it’s doable. Meeting with the guys today they said they work with the academic advisors and they work with the coaches so classes won’t interfere with practice.” Bollers currently has two official visits scheduled to California and Iowa State in the month of June. He would like to complete all five of his official visits in the spring/summer period and plans to graduate early.

No. 2: Edge Darryl Peterson

Top 3: West Virginia, Alabama and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 2 The Word: A projected outside linebacker, Darryl Peterson was in Madison for Wisconsin's win over Michigan this fall and was back on campus March 1. He is from the same high school that produced freshman fullback Quan Easterling. “They are definitely coaches I feel I can play for in the future,” Peterson told Rivals.com. “They are hard-nosed guys who are going to hold their players accountable and get their guys to the next level as well. “We just talked about me playing the outside linebacker spot. They see me being dominant in that spot. I feel I can do everything they are asking of me, from dropping into coverage to rushing the passer to stopping the run as well.” Expect Peterson, who has a top three of UW, Alabama and West Virginia, to visit officially this summer, potentially with teammate Damon Ollison.

No. 3: Tight end Jack Pugh