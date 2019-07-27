Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: July Edition for the 2021 class
With Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting class filling up quickly, BadgerBlitz.com decided to release the first edition of this popular feature for the current junior cycle.
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 1: Defensive end JC Latham
Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Can the Badgers bring JC Latham back home? The former standout from Waukesha Catholic Memorial is now at IMG Academy in Florida, but Wisconsin is still a major player in his recruitment.
"I want to have my list cut by my birthday, Feb. 8, so by then I want to at least have a Top 15 or a Top 10," Latham told Rivals.com. "Wisconsin is definitely going to be in it, so is Michigan, Alabama, Clemson, Mississippi State, because that's my hometown and where I'm originally from, and the Florida schools will be in there for sure."
No. 2: Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci
Offers: Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: The younger brother of freshman tight end Hayden Rucci, four-star Nolan Rucci already has a strong connection to Wisconsin. But the Badgers have stiff competition for the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country, who was in Madison most recently in April.
"Obviously he's (Hayden) in my ear but it isn't like he's pushing me everyday," Nolan Rucci told BadgerBlitz.com. "He knows that I have options and other places that I'm looking at. I know there is one place he wants me to go, though.
"I spent a lot of time with the 2019 guys this weekend and they were in my ear a little bit. That class is a great group of guys and it was great talking with them all weekend. I talked a lot with Joe Tippman and he had good stuff to say. We had a great time and Wisconsin is going to be just fine next year with those guys ready to start."
No. 3: Safety Hunter Wohler
Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Hunter Wohler, the first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, recently debuted as a four-star prospect and the No. 5 safety in the country. The all-state selection, who camped with the Badgers in June, also has offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Michigan State. Wohler racked up 155 total tackles and five interceptions as a sophomore.
“It’s a good relationship we have going on right now,” Wohler told Rivals.com. “Being up there for camp was really helpful. It let me meet some of the coaches and let me meet some of the guys that are going to be going there in the 2020 class. The relationship keeps growing with them and it’s nice to know they’re there.”
No. 4: Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news