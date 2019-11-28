The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

No. 1: Safety Hunter Wohler

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Hunter Wohler, the first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, helped Muskego capture another WIAA Division 1 state title earlier this month. The two-time all-state selection, who visited most recently in September, is also hearing from Stanford, LSU and Alabama, among many others. “Wisconsin, they showed their interest, definitely,” Wohler told Rivals.com. “I got to know their program more, work with the coaches and work with coach (Jim) Leonhard. They’re solid. I really like their coaching staff and everything they’ve got going over there, but I’m keeping it wide open and making sure I look at other places.”

No. 2: Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci

Offers: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 4 The Word: The younger brother of freshman tight end Hayden Rucci, four-star Nolan Rucci already has a strong connection to Wisconsin. But the Badgers have stiff competition for the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country, who was in Madison this past weekend. "Certainly it's a factor with Hayden being at Wisconsin because we have a really good relationship," Rucci told BadgerBlitz.com. "For his last season in high school we played next to each other and that was great. We like to work together a lot and having him there and playing together is definitely something I would enjoy doing again. It factors into my decision and he's recruiting me hard. I'm appreciative of that."

No. 3: Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn

Offers: Iowa, Duke, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 3 The Word: Another prospect with a family connection to UW, Bryan Sanborn is the younger brother of starting middle linebacker Jack Sanborn. Wisconsin was the first Power 5 offer for the three-star prospect, who had a team-high 107 tackles and six sacks this season. He was on campus in September for another unofficial visit. “I am going to make my own decision. I am my own person and Jack was his own person,” Sanborn told BadgerBlitz.com. “If my own (research) leads me to Wisconsin, then I’m going to choose Wisconsin, but I am going to make my own decision on what fits me the best.”

No. 4: Outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun

Offer: Wisconsin Previous Rank: 6 The Word: Wisconsin was the first school to offer in-state junior Ayo Adebogun during an unofficial visit in September. Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Notre Dame are also showing interest at this point. "They said they’d like to see me at outside linebacker," Adebogun told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’ve only been in contact with Wisconsin for about a week, but I’m extremely excited that they gave me an offer. I’m really considering accepting. I love the team and everything they stand for and would be very happy to be a part of it."

No. 5: Inside linebacker Mac Uihlein

Offers: Iowa, Louisville, Northwestern, Purdue, Virginia and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 5 The Word: Wisconsin was the first school to offer Mac Uihlein, a four-star prospect from Illinois. Shortly after the scholarship, he visited UW unofficially in April and was back on campus again in September. "The whole game-day atmosphere at Wisconsin felt more like an NFL game because it was so big and Wisconsin just gets great fan support," Uihlein told Rivals.com. "The game was a really great experience and it was just two good teams getting after it. I just really enjoyed the game and experiencing game day at Wisconsin. It was a lot of fun."

Offers: Iowa State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, West VirginiaWisconsin Previous Rank: 7 The Word: A projected outside linebacker, Darryl Peterson was in Madison for Wisconsin's win over Michigan. He is from the same high school that produced freshman fullback Quan Easterling. Expect Peterson to return to Madison at some point this winter. "I love Wisconsin," Peterson told BadgerBlitz.com. "When it's time to commit, I think it will be one of my top options."

No. 8: Wide receiver Jaylin Noel

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota State and Wisconsin Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Jaylin Noel could be Wisconsin's most realistic option at wide receiver after the three-star prospect picked up an offer just hours after an unofficial visit earlier this month. "The visit went really well," Noel told BadgerBlitz.com. "The coaching staff were able to introduce themselves and I was able to see some of the facilities, which were pretty nice. I was able to get a feel for the atmosphere, which was full of energy. The way the crowd interacted with the game was great. Their school spirit was great and, of course, the way the offense was able to capitalize off a bad play by the other team stood out to me."

No. 9: Tight end Jameson Geers

Offers: Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 9 The Word: Jameson Geers picked up a scholarship from Wisconsin during camp in June. The junior, who visited unofficially in September, is an athletic prospect who likely projects best to the H-back position at the next level. “Well I was really surprised because after he told me that, Coach (Mickey) Turner said that he hasn’t offered a tight end in a camp in three years -- so I was his first tight end that he offered right after a camp in three years," Geers told BadgerBlitz.com. "That meant a lot to me. I was definitely happy about that, that he couldn’t wait or he thought I had a good chance, so he just wanted to extend me an offer. That right there, it made my whole day, so I was happy about that.”

No. 10: Running back Antwan Roberts

Offers: Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Antwan Roberts picked up an offer from Wisconsin last May. And this past weekend, the three-star running back got his first look at UW for the Badgers' 45-24 win over Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium. "The coaches showed me the benefits that Wisconsin has to offer outside of football," Roberts told BadgerBlitz.com. "They like what I've been doing and told me to keep up the good work. The coaches said they would come down to the school after the season was wrapped up after the bowl game. When things start back up they will be down to see me again."

No. 11: Tight end Louis Hansen

Offers: Boston College, Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 10 The Word: The trip from Massachusetts to Wisconsin in May was worth it for Louis Hansen, who picked up an offer from the Badgers during an unofficial visit. A 6-foot-5, 222-pound projected tight end from St. Sebastian's Country Day, Hansen spent a good amount of time on campus with position coach Mickey Turner and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph. "The visit to Wisconsin was awesome," Hansen told BadgerBlitz.com. "I had never been to Wisconsin before. We toured the football facilities and campus and it was all top-notch. I sat down with Coach Turner and Coach Rudolph to talk some football. I was very impressed with all of it."

Offers: Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 15 The Word: Wisconsin offered Ryan Keeler, a three-star defensive end from Illinois, during a visit this summer. The three-star defensive end was back at UW in Ocotber for another unofficial. “It definitely did live up to my expectations,” Keeler told Rivals.com. “All the fans were crazy. Certain sections were white and certain sections were red which, when I saw the picture, it was really cool. In the third quarter they did 'Jump Around.' The whole stadium was participating in it, and that was pretty cool.”

No. 16A: Outside linebacker Yanni Karlaftis

Offers: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 16 The Word: Yanni Karlaftis is considered a Purdue lean with his brother, George, a freshman defensive end for the Boilermakers. But a few other programs are making it interesting for Karlaftis, who was in Madison in September. “I was over at Wisconsin last week,” Karlaftis told Rivals.com. “It was my first time and I really loved it. I really liked the fans, of course, the whole culture around there and the team’s really good. The past couple of years they have produced some really good linebackers."



No. 16B: Offensive guard Rocco Spindler

Offers: Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: N/A The Word: With commitments already in from JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin likely has room for at least one more projected offensive lineman in the 2021 class. Earlier this month, the staff hosted one of their top remaining targets in Rocco Spindler, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound junior from Clarkston High School in Michigan. "I talked to Coach (Joe) Rudolph and I got to see him in action during the warm-ups," Spindler told BadgerBlitz.com. "He gets really intense and I thought the offensive line played really well. The students were great and the Jump Around was awesome. It's an exciting atmosphere and I can definitely see myself playing there. "Coach Rudolph said he loves the way and I play and he's been to my high school. He loves my intensity on both sides of the ball in high school and he thinks I carry that on every snap for the whole game." ________________________________________________