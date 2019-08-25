The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. JULY |

No. 1: Defensive end JC Latham

No. 2: Safety Hunter Wohler

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 3 The Word: Hunter Wohler, the first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, recently debuted as a Rivals250 member and the No. 6 safety in the country. The all-state selection, who will visit on Sept. 21, also has offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa State and Michigan State. “Wisconsin, they showed their interest, definitely,” Wohler told Rivals.com. “I got to know their program more, work with the coaches and work with coach (Jim) Leonhard. They’re solid. I really like their coaching staff and everything they’ve got going over there, but I’m keeping it wide open and making sure I look at other places.”

No. 3: Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci

Offers: Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 2 The Word: The younger brother of freshman tight end Hayden Rucci, four-star Nolan Rucci already has a strong connection to Wisconsin. But the Badgers have stiff competition for the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country, who was in Madison most recently in April. "Obviously he's (Hayden) in my ear but it isn't like he's pushing me everyday," Nolan Rucci told BadgerBlitz.com. "He knows that I have options and other places that I'm looking at. I know there is one place he wants me to go, though. "I spent a lot of time with the 2019 guys this weekend and they were in my ear a little bit. That class is a great group of guys and it was great talking with them all weekend. I talked a lot with Joe Tippman and he had good stuff to say. We had a great time and Wisconsin is going to be just fine next year with those guys ready to start."

No. 4: Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn