Week 4 Game Center: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

Another top-20 matchup awaits the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers this weekend across state borders.

UW (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) faces its second non-conference foe of the 2021 season in No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) on Saturday.

BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from the home of the NFL's Chicago Bears. We also will break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into this central thread.

BadgerBlitz.com will update this throughout the week. Check back for more!