Week 4 Game Center: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
Another top-20 matchup awaits the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers this weekend across state borders.
UW (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) faces its second non-conference foe of the 2021 season in No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) on Saturday.
BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from the home of the NFL's Chicago Bears. We also will break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into this central thread.
BadgerBlitz.com will update this throughout the week. Check back for more!
GAME BASICS
When: Saturday, Sept. 25
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Where: Soldier Field (capacity 61,500)
All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 8-6-2
Series when played in Soldier Field: Notre Dame leads 1-0 (a 19-0 win by the Fighting Irish on Oct. 19, 1929)
Last clash between the teams: Sept. 26, 1964 (Notre Dame won 31-7)
Last time Wisconsin won: 1963 (a 14-9 victory)
TV: FOX (Gus Johnson doing play-by-play, Joel Klatt as the analyst, and Jenny Taft as the sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 134, XM 196
FEATURES/ANALYSIS
3-2-1: Badgers prepare to take on Fighting Irish
Wisconsin releases Week 4 depth chart; Hicks, Wilder questionable
On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notebook: Leo Chenal returns this week; Jack Sanborn playing in home state
Badgers prepare to take on Notre Dame, former teammate Jack Coan