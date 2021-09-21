 Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Football: Game info, how to watch, previews, features, analysis, interviews
Week 4 Game Center: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
Another top-20 matchup awaits the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers this weekend across state borders.

UW (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) faces its second non-conference foe of the 2021 season in No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) on Saturday.

BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from the home of the NFL's Chicago Bears. We also will break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into this central thread.

BadgerBlitz.com will update this throughout the week. Check back for more!

GAME BASICS

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

When: Saturday, Sept. 25

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Where: Soldier Field (capacity 61,500)

All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 8-6-2

Series when played in Soldier Field: Notre Dame leads 1-0 (a 19-0 win by the Fighting Irish on Oct. 19, 1929)

Last clash between the teams: Sept. 26, 1964 (Notre Dame won 31-7)

Last time Wisconsin won: 1963 (a 14-9 victory)

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson doing play-by-play, Joel Klatt as the analyst, and Jenny Taft as the sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 134, XM 196

FEATURES/ANALYSIS

3-2-1: Badgers prepare to take on Fighting Irish

Wisconsin releases Week 4 depth chart; Hicks, Wilder questionable

On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notebook: Leo Chenal returns this week; Jack Sanborn playing in home state

Badgers prepare to take on Notre Dame, former teammate Jack Coan

INTERVIEWS

