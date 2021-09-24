Confidence growing for Wisconsin's Travian Blaylock after early injuries

Torchio started the game and played 21 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus , but the service also credits Blaylock in playing 20 snaps in the win over the MAC Program.

Blaylock, currently in his fourth year as a Badger, emerged into the two-deep early this season as a second-team safety. He and fellow redshirt junior John Torchio found extensive playing time against Eastern Michigan two weeks ago with sixth-year senior Collin Wilder unavailable.

Hamstrung by injury his first couple of years in cardinal and white, Travian Blaylock now sits in a position to contribute for Wisconsin’s defense.

"He's finally stayed healthy for a long stretch of time, and I know that it's been frustrating for him for a while," safety Scott Nelson said of Blaylock on Sept. 11. "But he's been able to make plays in camp, and physically he's just extremely gifted, and he's really excelling mentally now.

"He's finally getting the more consistent reps to where he's out there and he's playing fast, and you can see it tonight. He made a bunch of plays out there tonight, so he's finally just put it all together, and I know it's been a long, frustrating journey for him with injuries. I've been there, too, so I know I feel his pain, and it was great to see him be able to put it together and make some plays tonight."

Blaylock officially played in 12 games in three years prior to the 2021 season. Earlier this week, he noted that it has been, as he described it, "kind of been a roller coaster," in terms of health since he arrived at Wisconsin as a member of the class of 2018. The defensive back credits his faith and others for pushing him through the adversity.

"I'm just relying on the plan that that Lord has for me, and just kind of staying true to that, and then just working every day with the trainers and with my dad whenever I get to go back home," Blaylock told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "My wife has helped me a lot through this as well, even back when she was my girlfriend back like freshman year. And all those steps, all the injuries, all the hardships, everything has put me in a position of being where I'm at now and being able to play on the field all last year, and then also this year.

"It's just been a blessing.”

Blaylock's injury battles started before coming to Wisconsin. He recalled the hamstring problems he faced in high school, though he feels he did not miss many games from that ailment, but he also partially tore his left labrum in his shoulder his sophomore season that cost him some action.

His time in Madison started off promising, however, with the Humble, Tex., native playing in the program's first four games of the 2018 season. Then came UW's bye week, and the former three-star prospect tweaked his hamstring.

Blaylock admitted he was "used to tweaking" it, and he kept attempting to return to practice. However, it continued to become irritated and worsened over time.

Eventually, Blaylock found out he tore one of the tendons in that muscle. He underwent surgery after the season, and "a long road of rehab," according to the safety, took place after that, resulting in him missing spring ball.

That was Blaylock's right hamstring. He then suffered an injury to the same muscle in his left leg during the 2019 season, though he noted that he did not have to have surgery for that. He played in only one game for Wisconsin's Rose Bowl campaign. Though he referenced "some other injuries, it's all been hamstring really," according to the defensive back.

However, Blaylock's health allowed him to play a full season during the abbreviated 2020 season, participating in all seven games. He has learned what works for his body, calling out stretching, rolling out, and other recovery modalities.

Seeing time in all seven games resulted in a renewed belief in himself after missing significant snaps within his first two years at Wisconsin.

"I got to play a little bit on defense last year. Played all four phases on special teams last year, so it just builds a lot of confidence, man," Blaylock said. "Makes me feel like I was doing something right and made me feel good actually."