Notebook: Leo Chenal returns this week; Jack Sanborn playing in home state

MADISON, WIS. -- Leo Chenal's 2021 debut appears to be coming this week, and his presence could be much needed against a top-15 opponent. Chenal missed Wisconsin's first two games of the season, announcing on the morning of Sept. 4 that he tested positive for COVID-19. Monday's release of UW's Week 4 game notes showed the Grantsburg (WI) product back in depth chart as one of the starting inside linebackers next to Jack Sanborn. Head coach Paul Chryst confirmed on Monday that he foresees Chenal to be full go during practices and Wisconsin's non-conference contest on Saturday against Notre Dame (11 a.m. CT, FOX). Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard called out the 'backer's physicality when asked what he hopes to receive from the backer upon his return. "He's kind of freaky athletically, we know that," Leonhard said on Monday morning. "He's an imposing guy playing that position. Find ways to get him downhill. and go wreck a game for an offense, and excited to have him back. "He was able to practice a little bit last week. Excited for him to get back in the mix and just going to have to help control his emotions, because he's got a little pent up emotion from missing those first couple games."

Wisconsin inside linebacker Leo Chenal (5) looks to be on track to play opposite Jack Sanborn (57) on Saturday against Notre Dame (Darren Lee Photography/BadgerBlitz.com)

Chenal led the team in sacks (three) and tied for first in tackles for loss (six) last season as a sophomore during the abbreviated 2020 season. He also placed second in overall tackles (46) and first in quarterback hurries (seven). In 18 career games currently, Chenal registered 66 total tackles, eight for loss, and four sacks, with one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery each. The junior looked sharp in fall camp before he declared the news of his positive COVID-19 test via social media. Defensive end Matt Henningsen described what exactly Chenal brings to the defense when on the field, using his teammate's full first name in response. "Oh, Leopold's just a different presence when he's out there," defensive end Matt Henningsen said on Monday. "He plays a million miles per hour every play. I mean there's no doubt about that. He'll fly around the field, and it'll be crazy when he's out there. He'll make plays, he'll fly around, he'll make big hits. "It's great having him behind you because you know he's gonna commit. And you know those double teams aren't gonna be hanging on too long, because if they hang on too long, they're gonna get blown up. And that's something that we're really fortunate to have back there when he's on the field." Sanborn believes Chenal is "ready, I think he's excited," according to the senior inside linebacker, and he also thinks not much will be adjusted scheme-wise. "I just think Leo is an aggressive, aggressive player who likes to get downhill," Sanborn said on Monday. "He's going to take on blocks, be at the line of scrimmage and kind of be a force for their linemen to handle. I think it's going to be great to have him back out there."

SANBORN EXCITED TO PLAY INSIDE SOLDIER FIELD

Wisconsin's roster currently holds 11 players from the state of Illinois, including Sanborn and his younger brother, true freshman inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn. Both brothers played at Lake Zurich High School and call Deer Park, Ill., their hometown, near Chicago. The elder Sanborn recalled his reaction when the series between Wisconsin and Notre Dame was first announced. "When we first found out it was going to be at Lambeau [Field] and then Soldier Field, I think I was excited for both games," Sanborn said. "I've never been to Lambeau Field. I've heard how cool the place, Lambeau, is to play. So I was excited for that one, and obviously, I was excited for Soldier Field because that's where I'm from, around Chicago. "I think it's gonna be exciting, and I think everyone's gonna enjoy it. I have a ton of people coming to the game right now." Last year's contest at Lambeau Field was canceled last season due to the Big Ten Conference moving to a conference-only schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a June announcement officially proclaimed the event to take place in Green Bay in 2026. This will be his first time Sanborn actually steps on the field of the home of the NFL's Chicago Bears, though he mentioned on Monday that he has taken in five or six games from the stands. The senior, who leads the team in tackles for loss (three) heading into the non-conference clash, does not know how many friends and familly will be attending yet. That being said, Sanborn thinks this will be a noteworthy moment. "It is going to be special. I'm excited for it. I think my whole family's excited to go to the game, too. I just hope the grass is as good as people say."

START TIMES ANNOUNCED FOR TWO OCTOBER GAMES

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that the Oct. 2 matchup between No. 19 Michigan and No. 18 Wisconsin will be played at 11 a.m. CT on FOX. This will be the third time Chryst's program has played in that early time slot and on that particular network during the 2021 season. Also declared was the start time of UW's non-conference finale against Army on Oct. 16, which will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. CT. Between those two newly announced times, UW will travel to Champaign to take on Bret Bielema and Illinois. That contest will either be a 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. CT kickoff, as previously known prior to Monday.