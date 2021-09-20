3-2-1: Badgers prepare to take on Fighting Irish

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers kick back into game action this weekend with an intriguing top-15 opponent.

UW (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) rebounded from a season-opening loss to now-No. 6 Penn State with an overwhelming victory over Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11. Now Paul Chryst's program will head to Chicago later this week, hoping to take down No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday inside Soldier Field (11 a.m. CT, FOX).

BadgerBlitz.com resumes our 3-2-1 series to break down three more things we learned leading up to Week 4, two questions we have before Wisconsin and Notre Dame clash, and one bold prediction for the weekend's non-conference contest.