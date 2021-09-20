3-2-1: Badgers prepare to take on Fighting Irish
The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers kick back into game action this weekend with an intriguing top-15 opponent.
UW (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) rebounded from a season-opening loss to now-No. 6 Penn State with an overwhelming victory over Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11. Now Paul Chryst's program will head to Chicago later this week, hoping to take down No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday inside Soldier Field (11 a.m. CT, FOX).
BadgerBlitz.com resumes our 3-2-1 series to break down three more things we learned leading up to Week 4, two questions we have before Wisconsin and Notre Dame clash, and one bold prediction for the weekend's non-conference contest.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THE WEEK THAT WAS
1) ESPN College Gameday will be in Chicago for Wisconsin-Notre Dame
Word came down from "The Mothership" on Saturday night that ESPN College Gameday will head to Chicago for the top-20 matchup between Wisconsin and Notre Dame. That should heighten the atmosphere, especially with playing inside an NFL stadium again. Yes, I would absolutely love to see home-and-home series between the two programs as well, but having Soldier Field and Lambeau Field be the sites of these games going forward adds a great flavor to these meetings, in my opinion.
Wisconsin and Notre Dame has that feel of a high-profile battle that will be nationally dissected, not just from ESPN's perspective now with the pregame show in town, but obviously that 11 a.m. CT kickoff on FOX.
Speaking of FOX, its "Big Noon Kickoff" will also be on hand in "The Windy City," adding to the allure of Saturday.
2) The Big Ten East looks more intriguing and competitive this year.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news