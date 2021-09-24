All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's second non-conference foe -- and its second top-20 opponent -- in No. 12 Notre Dame.
The two programs face off down in Soldier Field on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX)
WHEN NOTRE DAME HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Notre Dame
|2021 PFF Grade
|
DE - Matt Henningsen
|
75.2
|
LT - Michael Carmody OR Tosh Baker
|
61.8/47.0
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
55.5
|
LG - Zeke Corrall
|
55.8
|
DE - Isaiah Mullens
|
75.8
|
C - Jarrett Patterson
|
73.6
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
61.6
|
RG - Cain Madden
|
61.1
|
ILB - Leo Chenal
|
N/A
|
RT - Josh Lugg
|
67.9
|
ILB - Jack Sanborn
|
90.7
|
QB - Jack Coan
|
73.1
|
OLB - Noah Burks
|
63.9
|
RB - Kyren Williams
|
71.3
|
CB - Caesar Williams
|
56.0
|
WR - Braden Lenzy
|
59.3
|
S - Scott Nelson
|
49.5
|
WR - Avery Davis
|
70.8
|
S - Collin Wilder
|
66.8
|
WR - Kevin Austin Jr.
|
61.9
|
CB - Faion Hicks
|
36.2
|
TE - Michael Mayer
|
67.6
Wisconsin will need to contain an offense that averages over 33 points and 400 total yards per game. That includes facing a former teammate in quarterback Jack Coan, who leads the Notre Dame attack.
Coan has completed 62.6% of his passes for 828 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions through three games this season.
"I think he's always been a good quarterback, obviously," inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said on Monday. "You know, I think maybe he's just improved in some areas, too. Putting balls with good accuracy on time. I think his timing has been really good this year, and his accuracy. And then, he's always been a quarterback to stand in that pocket and be patient.
"He's also just using his eyes, trying to move defenders and that. So they're all things that Coan has been good at, but at the same time, you know, I think he's improving on them."
Wisconsin will also have to contend with another quarterback, Tyler Buchner, who poses more of a rushing threat (10 rushes, 92 yards) as a changeup to Coan. That Notre Dame rushing attack for Notre Dame also features running back Kyren Williams, who has gained 211 yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns so far through three games.
"He makes a lot of guys miss," defensive end Matt Henningsen said of Williams on Monday. "I mean, you watch that game against Purdue, it was impressive the things that you could see him do. We're hoping that we just get a body on a body whenever we get near, whenever we get close, and hopefully, keep him between the tackles and keep him with us. Keep him in front of us, stuff like that.
"That's the main thing. Every week, just trying to do what we can to bring down the ball carrier, and especially a guy that's as shifty as him. We have to prepare differently."
Williams and fellow running back Chris Tyree have already combined for 21 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receivers Avery Davis and Kevin Austin Jr. have hauled in eight receptions each. Davis and Austin average 18.6 and 19.3 yards per reception, respectively, entering the game, and both have scored a touchdown each.
Notre Dame likes "throwing the ball deeper," according to safety Scott Nelson.
"They like taking shots, and that's just their offense," Nelson said on Monday. "It's been their offense for years now. So that's no surprise. We should expect that and understand that we have to step up to the challenge and be able to make those plays."
However, Wisconsin comes in only allowing 33 rushing yards per game, leading the nation in that category, and opponents have converted just 20.8% of their third-down conversions (good for fourth in the country).
UW allowed some big second-half plays through the air against now-No. 6 Penn State, but it locked down Eastern Michigan a week later. A major area to watch will be the pass rush for the Badgers, as the Fighting Irish have allowed at least four sacks in each of its three games. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense also has recorded 13 tackles for loss through two contests.
Wisconsin listed defensive backs Faion Hicks and Collin Wilder as questionable on its preliminary status report on Monday. However, head coach Paul Chryst provided an update on Thursday when asked if he expects having the two seniors available against Notre Dame.
"Certainly with the bye week, it gave us a chance for those that had been hurt, and everyone was able to practice and do something this week," Chryst said.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Notre Dame
|2021 PFF Grade
|
LT - Tyler Beach
|
57.2
|
VIPER - Isaiah Foskey
|
74.0
|
LG - Josh Seltzner
|
75.2
|
NG - Kurt Hinish
|
75.6
|
C - Joe Tippmann
|
80.9
|
DT - Jayson Ademilola
|
75.8
|
RG - Jack Nelson
|
66.7
|
DE - Myron Tagovailooa-Amosa
|
79.4
|
RT - Logan Bruss
|
68.8
|
ROV - Jack Kiser OR Isaiah Pryor OR Xavier Watts
|
60.1/62.7/ N/A
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
56.3
|
WILL - J.D. Bertrand
|
63.9
|
RB - Chez Mellusi
|
65.1
|
MIKE - Drew White
|
64.4
|
FB - John Chenal
|
66.0
|
CB - Cam Hart
|
62.1
|
WR - Danny Davis
|
81.9
|
FS - Kyle Hamilton
|
81.0
|
WR - Kendric Pryor
|
65.6
|
SS - Houston Griffith
|
62.6
|
TE - Jake Ferguson
|
64.9
|
CB - Clarence Lewis
|
68.4
Notre Dame's defense enters the non-conference contest allowing just under 27 points and nearly 380 yards per game. Marcus Freeman's group has held opponents to 18-of-49 on third-down conversions while also accumulating 13 sacks and 25 tackles for loss overall in three outings.
"The big thing is they're just a really talented group," quarterback Graham Mertz said about the Fighting Irish defense on Monday. "They do a lot of different things, and it's just a fun group to watch because you get a bunch, a mix of different things so we'll be ready. It'll be good."
Notre Dame's pass rush will likely be led by a couple of defensive linemen in Isaiah Foskey (15 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries) and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble).
Linebacker J.D. Bertrand emerged to lead the team in tackles (35) while also contributing 4.5 tackles for loss so far.
The big name to watch not just in the secondary, but the defense overall, is safety Kyle Hamilton. The All-American comes into the game with 22 tackles, two for loss, along with three interceptions and two pass breakups in Notre Dame's three wins.
Leonhard, a former safety himself, complimented the Fighting Irish defensive back.
"To me, the most impressive thing is just the amount of ways that he makes plays," Leonhard said on Monday. "I have a lot of respect for his game because he's not that one trick pony, where it's like, hey, he does this one thing really well, and they're smart enough to have him do it over. He's making plays all over the field -- run game, pass game, man coverage, zone coverage, blitzing. It's impressive to watch.
"You forget how big he is when you see how well he moves, so everything that he's generating as far as buzz around him is earned. It's fun to watch a guy like that play. Very instinctual on the back end, which is half of the battle. It is cool to watch. I hope he doesn't make any plays this week, but high likelihood that he's going to be somewhere around the football."
How Hamilton affects the passing attack for Wisconsin remains to be seen, but Mertz looked more comfortable facing Eastern Michigan. The redshirt sophomore completed 14-of-17 passes for 141 yards against the Eagles, but a test awaits the Badgers' offensive line in containing the Fighting Irish pass rush.
Another key matchup lies with Wisconsin's rushing attack against Notre Dame's front seven. UW averages 266 yards per game on the ground, led by running back Chez Mellusi's two 100-yard plus efforts, and Freeman's defense will need to also prepare for fellow tailbacks Jalen Berger (15 carries, 62 yards, one touchdown) and Isaac Guerendo (17 carries, 148 yards, one touchdown).
Notre Dame allowed 264 rushing yards to the Florida State in Week 1 of the season. There has been improvement over the last two contests in that area (124 and 57 yards given up against Toledo and Purdue, respectively), but Wisconsin's offensive line and tailback room will be a greater challenge on Saturday.