All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The two programs face off down in Soldier Field on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX)

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's second non-conference foe -- and its second top-20 opponent -- in No. 12 Notre Dame.

Wisconsin will need to contain an offense that averages over 33 points and 400 total yards per game. That includes facing a former teammate in quarterback Jack Coan, who leads the Notre Dame attack.

Coan has completed 62.6% of his passes for 828 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions through three games this season.

"I think he's always been a good quarterback, obviously," inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said on Monday. "You know, I think maybe he's just improved in some areas, too. Putting balls with good accuracy on time. I think his timing has been really good this year, and his accuracy. And then, he's always been a quarterback to stand in that pocket and be patient.

"He's also just using his eyes, trying to move defenders and that. So they're all things that Coan has been good at, but at the same time, you know, I think he's improving on them."

Wisconsin will also have to contend with another quarterback, Tyler Buchner, who poses more of a rushing threat (10 rushes, 92 yards) as a changeup to Coan. That Notre Dame rushing attack for Notre Dame also features running back Kyren Williams, who has gained 211 yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns so far through three games.

"He makes a lot of guys miss," defensive end Matt Henningsen said of Williams on Monday. "I mean, you watch that game against Purdue, it was impressive the things that you could see him do. We're hoping that we just get a body on a body whenever we get near, whenever we get close, and hopefully, keep him between the tackles and keep him with us. Keep him in front of us, stuff like that.

"That's the main thing. Every week, just trying to do what we can to bring down the ball carrier, and especially a guy that's as shifty as him. We have to prepare differently."

Williams and fellow running back Chris Tyree have already combined for 21 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receivers Avery Davis and Kevin Austin Jr. have hauled in eight receptions each. Davis and Austin average 18.6 and 19.3 yards per reception, respectively, entering the game, and both have scored a touchdown each.

Notre Dame likes "throwing the ball deeper," according to safety Scott Nelson.

"They like taking shots, and that's just their offense," Nelson said on Monday. "It's been their offense for years now. So that's no surprise. We should expect that and understand that we have to step up to the challenge and be able to make those plays."

However, Wisconsin comes in only allowing 33 rushing yards per game, leading the nation in that category, and opponents have converted just 20.8% of their third-down conversions (good for fourth in the country).

UW allowed some big second-half plays through the air against now-No. 6 Penn State, but it locked down Eastern Michigan a week later. A major area to watch will be the pass rush for the Badgers, as the Fighting Irish have allowed at least four sacks in each of its three games. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense also has recorded 13 tackles for loss through two contests.

Wisconsin listed defensive backs Faion Hicks and Collin Wilder as questionable on its preliminary status report on Monday. However, head coach Paul Chryst provided an update on Thursday when asked if he expects having the two seniors available against Notre Dame.

"Certainly with the bye week, it gave us a chance for those that had been hurt, and everyone was able to practice and do something this week," Chryst said.