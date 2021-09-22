3Cs: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2021 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into No. 18 Wisconsin's non-conference showdown against No. 12 Notre Dame Senior writers Jake Kocorowski and Benjamin Worgull, along with staff writer Raul Vazquez, each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Kocorowski: I am curious to see how the passing game looks for Wisconsin after a week of rest. The offense has averaged 266 rushing yards per contest so far -- elevated by the 352-yard effort against Eastern Michigan -- but just what will we see from the aerial attack? Quarterback Graham Mertz looked better against the Eagles two weeks ago after a rough outing against a now top-10 Nittany Lions’ program, completing 14-of-17 passes for 141 yards. However, the rushing attack was the blueprint for the Badgers’ success against an inferior foe (no offense, Eastern Michigan). Notre Dame’s rush defense has looked better against Toledo and Purdue in the last two weeks after allowing over 250 yards to Florida State. However, those offensive lines are not Wisconsin’s, so it could be a big day for the trio of backs in Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo and Jalen Berger. That said, UW absolutely cannot be one-dimensional against Marcus Freeman’s defense, so this game could act as a statement for the rest of the season with what Mertz and his receiving targets could accomplish. Worgull: Expanding on what Jake said, I want to see what improvements have been made for Wisconsin’s third-down offense. The Badgers weren’t great on third down in the pandemic shortened 2020 season (seventh in the league at 38%). Even with a full offseason at its disposal, the Badgers have converted just 12-of-33 opportunities through two games, a 36.4% clip. Wisconsin is just 3-for-18 on 3rd-and-4 or longer, so there’s plenty of finger pointing to go around besides looking at Mertz. Notre Dame has some defensive players who will be collecting NFL paychecks sooner rather than later, but the Irish haven’t performed consistently as a cohesive unit to this point under Freemen in his first year as defensive coordinator. One area where the Irish have been iffy is on third down, ranked 66th in the nation in third-down defense at 36.7 percent (18-for-49). Coming off a bye week, will the Badgers have corrected the misfires of their defense or will the results (and to a degree, the play calling) be predictable? Vasquez: Looks like each of us will look at the offense this week. A curious trend has been the shuffling along the offensive line that has happened on a drive-by-drive basis. The changes first showed up with the group struggling early against the Nittany Lions, but associate head coach/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph continued change up the alignment even after successful drives against Eastern Michigan. Wisconsin’s depth and talent up front is strong, but you have to imagine it would be preferred to allow a unit to gel and gain some continuity together. Right tackle Logan Bruss has been the lone lineman to consistently stay in.

CONFIDENT

Kocorowski: I am confident Wisconsin will apply ample pressure on Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan. The Fighting Irish offense has allowed at least four sacks in each of their first three games, including six to Toledo two Saturdays ago. The Badgers have only gotten home to opposing quarterbacks four times total in its first two games. However, Pro Football Focus credited them with 28 pressures altogether in those contests. UW also expects inside linebacker Leo Chenal to be full go in practice and in the game on Saturday, as confirmed head coach Paul Chryst on Monday. Can he instantly contribute alongside Jack Sanborn, Nick Herbig, and the defensive line in making Coan uncomfortable? Perhaps another question comes out of this confident thought — can Wisconsin not only get home for sacks but also create turnovers as well? Worgull: Yes, Jake, they can because of the return of Chenal. UW missed him the first two games of the season after he tested positive for COVID-19, and his return to the lineup should give the Badgers a jolt with their pass rush. Starting all seven games last season, Chenal led Wisconsin with three sacks, seven quarterback hurries, tied for the team lead with six tackles for loss and was second to Sanborn in tackles with 46. Even with an experienced senior in Mike Maskalunas filling in, that’s a lot of firepower to not have on the field. One of the areas of weakness on Notre Dame’s offense is its offensive line. Not only has the group given up 15 sacks through three games, the injuries they have been dealing with has delayed their chemistry building. UW's front will likely dial up the pressure and having Chenal back makes getting to the quarterback that much easier. Vasquez: Jake touched on it earlier when touching on the passing offense, but I am confident Mellusi and the rushing attack can put together a good day and guide the offense against a spotty front seven for Notre Dame. Against a Florida State offense that ran the ball 65 percent of the time, the Fighting Irish gave up 264 yards on the ground to the rate of 5.5 yards per carry. While the unit has been better against the run in the past two games, Toledo’s Bryant Koback still tallied 114 yards on 20 carries. On the flip side, Wisconsin’s rushing attack, specifically Mellusi, has gotten off to a fast start in 2021. Mellusi totaled 121 yards in the opener against Penn State and followed that up by passing the 100-yard mark with 4:39 left in the first quarter against Eastern Michigan. Jalen Berger didn’t play a snap against Penn State, but the distribution against Eastern Michigan was more of what was expected with Mellusi getting the bulk of the work. Albeit against a lesser opponent, UW’s offensive line played much better in week two than they did against the Nittany Lions.

CONCERNED