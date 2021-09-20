Wisconsin releases Week 4 depth chart; Hicks, Wilder questionable
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin unveiled its latest depth chart ahead of its weekend matchup with Notre Dame, along with its preliminary status report.
A change from the two-deep includes the re-addition of inside linebacker Leo Chenal to one of the first-team inside linebacker spots next to senior Jack Sanborn.
Chenal missed the first two games of the 2021 season. He announced on the morning of Sept. 4 via Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the next two games. UW officially listed him as "unavailable" in its past two pregame status reports.
Does head coach Paul Chryst foresee Chenal being full go for this week for both practices and in the game?
"We do," Chryst said on Monday morning.
Last season during the truncated 2020 campaign, Chenal led the team in sacks (three), tied for first in tackles for loss (six) and placed second in overall tackles (46).
TWO STARTING DEFENSIVE BACKS QUESTIONABLE
Cornerback Faion Hicks and safety Collin Wilder -- who did not play against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11 and were listed as "unavailable" on UW's pregame status report for that contest -- remain on the depth chart as first-team contributors at their respective positions.
However, UW listed Hicks and Wilder as among four questionable for Saturday's contest against Notre Dame (11 a.m. CT, FOX). The program also assigned tight end Jack Eschenbach and safety Tyler Mais with that designation. Eschenbach left the win against Eastern Michigan with a right leg injury, and Mais -- like Hicks and Wilder -- were among those listed as unavailable against the Eagles.
Inside linebacker Jordan Turner is out for Saturday's game against the Fighting Irish, according to UW.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
G. Mertz (R-SO | 6-3, 227)
|
C. Wolf (R-JR | 6-1, 200)
|
RB
|
C. Mellusi (JR | 5-11, 204)
|
I. Guerendo (R-JR | 6-0, 2019) OR J. Berger (R-FR | 6-0, 203)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SR | 6-2, 256)
|
Q. Easterling (R-SO | 6-3, 239)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (6TH-SR | 5-11, 189)
|
C. Dike (SO | 6-1, 199)
|
WR
|
D. Davis (5TH-SR | 6-0, 196)
|
J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SR | 6-5 244)
|
J. Eschenbach (R-JR | 6-6, 245)
|
LT
|
T. Beach (R-SR | 6-6, 312)
|
L. Brown (R-SO | 6-6, 311)
|
LG
|
J. Seltzner (R-SR | 6-4, 310)
|
C. Sampson (R-JR | 6-4, 305)
|
C
|
J. Tippmann (R-SO | 6-6, 320)
|
K. Lyles (R-SR | 6-3, 312)
|
RG
|
J. Nelson (R-FR | 6-7, 304)
|
M. Furtney (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SR | 6-5, 316)
|
T. Bortolini (R-FR | 6-4, 306)
|
|
|
DE
|
M. Henningsen (R-SR | 6-3, 291)
|
R. Johnson (R-SO | 6-2, 286)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (JR | 6-4, 317)
|
B. Williams (SR | 6-2, 291)
|
DE
|
I. Mullens (R-JR | 6-4, 297)
|
J. Thompson Jr. (R-FR | 6-5, 290)
|
OLB
|
N. Herbig (SO | 6-2, 227)
|
C.J. Goetz (R-JR | 6-3, 243)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SR | 6-2, 236)
|
M. Maskalunas (6TH-SR | 6-3, 239)
|
ILB
|
L. Chenal (JR | 6-2, 261)
|
T. Grass (R-SO | 6-2, 231)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (6TH-SR | 6-2, 245)
|
S. Lytle (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
D. Burton (R-JR | 5-10, 183)
|
SS
|
C. Wilder (6TH-SR | 5-10, 199)
|
J. Torchio (R-JR | 6-1, 208)
|
FS
|
S. Nelson (R-SR | 6-2, 205)
|
T. Blaylock (R-JR | 5-11, 205)
|
CB
|
C. Williams (6TH SR | 6-0, 188)
|
A. Smith (R-JR | 5-11, 176)
S. Melvin (R-SO | 5-11, 170)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
KO
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
LS
|
P. Bowden (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
Z. Zei (FR | 6-2, 214)
|
H
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
PR
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
|
J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)
|
KR
|
D. Chandler (R-FR | 6-0, 178)
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)
|Position
|Player
|Status
|
TE
|
Jack Eschebach
|
Questionable
|
CB
|
Faion Hicks
|
Questionable
|
S
|
Tyler Mais
|
Questionable
|
S
|
Collin Wilder
|
Questionable
|
ILB
|
Jordan Turner
|
Out
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|
TE
|
Cole Dakovich
|
Left leg
|
LS
|
Duncan McKinley
|
Left leg
|
CB
|
Al Ashford III
|
Left arm