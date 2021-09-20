 Wisconsin Football: Badgers release Week 4 depth chart vs. Notre Dame
Wisconsin releases Week 4 depth chart; Hicks, Wilder questionable

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin unveiled its latest depth chart ahead of its weekend matchup with Notre Dame, along with its preliminary status report.

A change from the two-deep includes the re-addition of inside linebacker Leo Chenal to one of the first-team inside linebacker spots next to senior Jack Sanborn.

Chenal missed the first two games of the 2021 season. He announced on the morning of Sept. 4 via Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the next two games. UW officially listed him as "unavailable" in its past two pregame status reports.

Wisconsin inside linebacker Leo Chenal
Wisconsin inside linebacker Leo Chenal (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

Does head coach Paul Chryst foresee Chenal being full go for this week for both practices and in the game?

"We do," Chryst said on Monday morning.

Last season during the truncated 2020 campaign, Chenal led the team in sacks (three), tied for first in tackles for loss (six) and placed second in overall tackles (46).

TWO STARTING DEFENSIVE BACKS QUESTIONABLE

Cornerback Faion Hicks and safety Collin Wilder -- who did not play against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11 and were listed as "unavailable" on UW's pregame status report for that contest -- remain on the depth chart as first-team contributors at their respective positions.

However, UW listed Hicks and Wilder as among four questionable for Saturday's contest against Notre Dame (11 a.m. CT, FOX). The program also assigned tight end Jack Eschenbach and safety Tyler Mais with that designation. Eschenbach left the win against Eastern Michigan with a right leg injury, and Mais -- like Hicks and Wilder -- were among those listed as unavailable against the Eagles.

Inside linebacker Jordan Turner is out for Saturday's game against the Fighting Irish, according to UW.

WEEK 4 DEPTH, ACCORDING TO WISCONSIN'S GAME NOTES
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

G. Mertz (R-SO | 6-3, 227)

C. Wolf (R-JR | 6-1, 200)

RB

C. Mellusi (JR | 5-11, 204)

I. Guerendo (R-JR | 6-0, 2019) OR J. Berger (R-FR | 6-0, 203)

FB

J. Chenal (SR | 6-2, 256)

Q. Easterling (R-SO | 6-3, 239)

WR

K. Pryor (6TH-SR | 5-11, 189)

C. Dike (SO | 6-1, 199)

WR

D. Davis (5TH-SR | 6-0, 196)

J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)

TE

J. Ferguson (R-SR | 6-5 244)

J. Eschenbach (R-JR | 6-6, 245)

LT

T. Beach (R-SR | 6-6, 312)

L. Brown (R-SO | 6-6, 311)

LG

J. Seltzner (R-SR | 6-4, 310)

C. Sampson (R-JR | 6-4, 305)

C

J. Tippmann (R-SO | 6-6, 320)

K. Lyles (R-SR | 6-3, 312)

RG

J. Nelson (R-FR | 6-7, 304)

M. Furtney (R-JR | 6-5, 312)

RT

L. Bruss (R-SR | 6-5, 316)

T. Bortolini (R-FR | 6-4, 306)



DE

M. Henningsen (R-SR | 6-3, 291)

R. Johnson (R-SO | 6-2, 286)

NT

K. Benton (JR | 6-4, 317)

B. Williams (SR | 6-2, 291)

DE

I. Mullens (R-JR | 6-4, 297)

J. Thompson Jr. (R-FR | 6-5, 290)

OLB

N. Herbig (SO | 6-2, 227)

C.J. Goetz (R-JR | 6-3, 243)

ILB

J. Sanborn (SR | 6-2, 236)

M. Maskalunas (6TH-SR | 6-3, 239)

ILB

L. Chenal (JR | 6-2, 261)

T. Grass (R-SO | 6-2, 231)

OLB

N. Burks (6TH-SR | 6-2, 245)

S. Lytle (R-SO | 6-2, 230)

CB

F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)

D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)

D. Burton (R-JR | 5-10, 183)

SS

C. Wilder (6TH-SR | 5-10, 199)

J. Torchio (R-JR | 6-1, 208)

FS

S. Nelson (R-SR | 6-2, 205)

T. Blaylock (R-JR | 5-11, 205)

CB

C. Williams (6TH SR | 6-0, 188)

A. Smith (R-JR | 5-11, 176)

S. Melvin (R-SO | 5-11, 170)




P

A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)

C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)

FG

C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)

J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)

KO

J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)

C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)

LS

P. Bowden (R-SO | 6-2, 230)

Z. Zei (FR | 6-2, 214)

H

C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)

A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)

PR

D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)

J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)

KR

D. Chandler (R-FR | 6-0, 178)

F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)

WEEK 4 PRELIMINARY STATUS REPORT, ACCORDING TO UW
Position Player Status

TE

Jack Eschebach

Questionable

CB

Faion Hicks

Questionable

S

Tyler Mais

Questionable

S

Collin Wilder

Questionable

ILB

Jordan Turner

Out
OUT FOR THE 2021 SEASON
Position Player Injury

TE

Cole Dakovich

Left leg

LS

Duncan McKinley

Left leg

CB

Al Ashford III

Left arm
