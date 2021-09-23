PODCAST: Wisconsin-Notre Dame preview -- Shamrock Series Shenanigans

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

No. 18 Wisconsin once again receives an opportunity for a "statement" win against a top-20 opponent this season when it takes on No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday inside Soldier Field. We have it all covered for you on our latest edition of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast!

Blue & Gold's Patrick Engel jumps on the show to start the episode, helping me break down the Fighting Irish. Topics include the following:

*What can be made of Notre Dame's 3-0 start, where it could have very well been a 1-2 mark heading into Saturday's matchup?

*Has quarterback Jack Coan carried Brian Kelly's offense to this point with his play?

*What can be made of the defense's performance so far?

*Who could be the X-Factor for Notre Dame this week?

*What's one thing that could change the complexion of the contest?

After paying the bills with ads, I give my three keys to the game, the X-Factor from Wisconsin's side, and a game prediction.