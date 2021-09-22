Previewing No. 12 Notre Dame with Rivals.com's Blue and Gold Illustrated

Here are significant stats and key Fighting Irish standouts to know before Saturday night's matchup inside Soldier Field in Chicago (11 a.m. CT, FOX), plus an in-depth insight from our Q&A with Blue and Gold Illustrated 's Patrick Engel.

We sit three days away from No. 18 Wisconsin's second non-conference clash of the 2021 season when it faces No. 12 Notre Dame across state borders.

**Notre Dame's official stats say it has given up 15 sacks in three games, but game logs totaled equal 14 (four by Purdue last week in the official stats, five noted by Notre Dame in cumulative stats for that particular contest).

Let’s start with the offense, which is pretty much the antithesis of the 2020 attack that hammered opponents on the ground but didn’t try to burst past them downfield.

Notre Dame looks for downfield shots and has leaned on its passing operation when it needs a first down or a big play. It has stubbornly remained committed to running the ball, even though room to run has been fleeting.

Notre Dame has the skill talent to be a good downfield passing team. Jack Coan seeks out shot chances. Receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Braden Lenzy can separate vertically and run after the catch. Tight end Michael Mayer feasts on single coverage. In that regard, the verticality component isn’t a surprise.

But I don’t think anyone – those inside the program included – imagined the rushing offense and the run blocking being this unreliable. Freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner, a skilled runner, has been the run-game crutch no one envisioned or thought Notre Dame would need. The quarterback rotation isn’t based in controversy, but necessity. Buchner’s presence opens the run game and rushing playbook in ways Coan can’t.

On defense, the Irish want to create havoc. They have generated pressure at a high level. They’re fifth nationally in sacks per game. They’ll blitz from all over and disguise pressure. They’ll mix three-man fronts into a primarily four-down defense. The defensive line rotates nine players.

The havoc plays have been consistent, but in the first two weeks, those came with a few too many big plays allowed. Notre Dame gave up a pair of 60-yard plays in each of its first two games. But it allowed just one gain of 10-plus yards in the first half last week vs. Purdue, a nod to improved tackling and angles.