 Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann is No. 6 in our Key Badgers series.
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-25 15:46:06 -0500') }} football

Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 6 - Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann

Raul Vazquez • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@RaulV45

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann is No. 6 in our Key Badgers rankings.
Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann is No. 6 in our Key Badgers rankings. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

The Badgers should be solid up front with redshirt junior Joe Tippmann back at center this season. Tippmann saw time in 11 games last fall, starting in 10 and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound lineman missed spring practices earlier this year. With the missed time, Tanor Bortolini moved over to center, but Bob Bostad mentioned Tippmann will assume the role once he’s healthy. The former three-star recruit graded out the best on the team, according to Pro Football Focus, when it came to both run blocking (76.1) and pass blocking (85.0) amongst starters. His performance a season ago also has him projected to be among the best centers in the country, as he was recently named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.

WEAKNESSES 

After missing spring camp, Tippmann will have to quickly get up to speed next month. Though familiar names will be next to him, Bostad handed out some new positions to the returning starters. With the depth chart as it was during the spring, Tippmann will have Tyler Beach next to him at left guard and Michael Furtney at right guard, along with Jack Nelson at left tackle and Logan Brown at right tackle. The individual talent isn’t a question for the fourth-year lineman but with the new alignment, Tippmann will have to get down communication and calls with the grouping.

Joe Tippmann: 2021 Numbers
Games Played Starts Run blocking grade Pass blocking grade

11

10

76.1

85.0

WHY HE'S No. 6

Already showing up on early big boards for the 2023 NFL draft, Tippmann should remain a steady blocker up front and could be one of the best centers in the country. If he misses any time, the depth behind is lacking with Cormac Sampson no longer part of the program. Sampson worked as the second-team center during the spring and Bortolini, who started at center during the spring, will likely play guard or tackle during the season.

OVERALL

Tippmann could very well be next in the line of Wisconsin linemen to make it to the NFL. Having the big man up front should add stability to the line and with a year of experience under his belt, his role communicating from center will be comfortable for him. The timetable to return will be something to monitor, as Tippmann never dressed during the spring but could be seen during individual drills and working in 7-on-7s.

Key Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Countdown
RANK PLAYER TOTAL POINTS

No. 30

Running back Jackson Acker

10

No. 29

Safety Kamo'i Latu

13

No. 28

Cornerback Justin Clark

17

No. 27

Wide Receiver Markus Allen

19

No. 26

Offensive lineman Michael Furtney

24

No. 25

Punter Andy Vujnovich

25

No. 24

Kicker Vito Calvaruso

27

No. 23

Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson

33

No. 22

Offensive lineman Logan Brown

42

No. 21

Offensive lineman Tyler Beach

45

No. 20

Wide receiver Skyler Bell

46

No. 19

Inside linebacker Tatum Grass

48

No. 18

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini

51

No. 17

Safety Hunter Wohler

54

No. 16

Tight end Jack Eschenbach

55

No. 15

Outside linebacker C.J. Goetz

57

No. 14

Defensive lineman Rodas Johnson

67

No. 13

Inside linebacker Jordan Turner

67

No. 12

Cornerback Jay Shaw

78

No. 11

Defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens

78

No. 10

Safety John Torchio

80

No. 9

Tailback Chez Mellusi

80

No. 8

Cornerback Alexander Smith

86

No. 7

Offensive lineman Jack Nelson

94
Voting panel included Jon McNamara, Benjamin Worgull, Raul Vazquez and Seamus Rohrer.

