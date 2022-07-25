Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 6 - Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann is No. 6 in our Key Badgers rankings. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

The Badgers should be solid up front with redshirt junior Joe Tippmann back at center this season. Tippmann saw time in 11 games last fall, starting in 10 and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound lineman missed spring practices earlier this year. With the missed time, Tanor Bortolini moved over to center, but Bob Bostad mentioned Tippmann will assume the role once he’s healthy. The former three-star recruit graded out the best on the team, according to Pro Football Focus, when it came to both run blocking (76.1) and pass blocking (85.0) amongst starters. His performance a season ago also has him projected to be among the best centers in the country, as he was recently named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.

WEAKNESSES

After missing spring camp, Tippmann will have to quickly get up to speed next month. Though familiar names will be next to him, Bostad handed out some new positions to the returning starters. With the depth chart as it was during the spring, Tippmann will have Tyler Beach next to him at left guard and Michael Furtney at right guard, along with Jack Nelson at left tackle and Logan Brown at right tackle. The individual talent isn’t a question for the fourth-year lineman but with the new alignment, Tippmann will have to get down communication and calls with the grouping.

Joe Tippmann: 2021 Numbers Games Played Starts Run blocking grade Pass blocking grade 11 10 76.1 85.0

WHY HE'S No. 6

Already showing up on early big boards for the 2023 NFL draft, Tippmann should remain a steady blocker up front and could be one of the best centers in the country. If he misses any time, the depth behind is lacking with Cormac Sampson no longer part of the program. Sampson worked as the second-team center during the spring and Bortolini, who started at center during the spring, will likely play guard or tackle during the season.

OVERALL

Tippmann could very well be next in the line of Wisconsin linemen to make it to the NFL. Having the big man up front should add stability to the line and with a year of experience under his belt, his role communicating from center will be comfortable for him. The timetable to return will be something to monitor, as Tippmann never dressed during the spring but could be seen during individual drills and working in 7-on-7s.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgTUFOTiBpbiB0aGUgbWlkZGxlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9lVGlwcG1hbm4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEpvZVRpcHBtYW5uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb1RMY2JZ bE1oUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29UTGNiWWxNaFA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgV2lzY29uc2luIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE1NTA0OTkyMzU3MDcxOTk0OTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVs eSAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK