Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 6 - Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.
Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.
STRENGTHS
The Badgers should be solid up front with redshirt junior Joe Tippmann back at center this season. Tippmann saw time in 11 games last fall, starting in 10 and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.
The 6-foot-6, 317-pound lineman missed spring practices earlier this year. With the missed time, Tanor Bortolini moved over to center, but Bob Bostad mentioned Tippmann will assume the role once he’s healthy. The former three-star recruit graded out the best on the team, according to Pro Football Focus, when it came to both run blocking (76.1) and pass blocking (85.0) amongst starters. His performance a season ago also has him projected to be among the best centers in the country, as he was recently named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.
WEAKNESSES
After missing spring camp, Tippmann will have to quickly get up to speed next month. Though familiar names will be next to him, Bostad handed out some new positions to the returning starters. With the depth chart as it was during the spring, Tippmann will have Tyler Beach next to him at left guard and Michael Furtney at right guard, along with Jack Nelson at left tackle and Logan Brown at right tackle. The individual talent isn’t a question for the fourth-year lineman but with the new alignment, Tippmann will have to get down communication and calls with the grouping.
|Games Played
|Starts
|Run blocking grade
|Pass blocking grade
|
11
|
10
|
76.1
|
85.0
WHY HE'S No. 6
Already showing up on early big boards for the 2023 NFL draft, Tippmann should remain a steady blocker up front and could be one of the best centers in the country. If he misses any time, the depth behind is lacking with Cormac Sampson no longer part of the program. Sampson worked as the second-team center during the spring and Bortolini, who started at center during the spring, will likely play guard or tackle during the season.
OVERALL
Tippmann could very well be next in the line of Wisconsin linemen to make it to the NFL. Having the big man up front should add stability to the line and with a year of experience under his belt, his role communicating from center will be comfortable for him. The timetable to return will be something to monitor, as Tippmann never dressed during the spring but could be seen during individual drills and working in 7-on-7s.
