Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 7 - Offensive lineman Jack Nelson

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Offensive lineman Jack Nelson is No. 7 in our Key Badgers series. (UW Athletics)

Among a number of moves made along the offensive line this past spring by position coach Bob Bostad was sliding Jack Nelson from right guard to left tackle. After starting all 13 games at right guard this past season and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors, the redshirt sophomore took the majority of reps with the first-team offense this spring with the exception of a few practices where he was limited. “Part of the reason was moving Jack to left (tackle). I mean that's just deductive reasoning right there," position coach Bob Bostad said. "Then, I want to give him a chance to -- I want to have him in one place. That's really with all of the guys. When I got the job, and I called the guys, I was like, ‘I'm gonna work hard to find the best position for you where you're going to be at your absolute best, and try to keep you there.’ “And that's where players, in my opinion, get better faster. Kevin Zeitler played right guard here and he's still playing right guard. Now there isn't a lot of guys like that. I'm not saying that. But part of his trajectory was the fact that he learned one trade, and he learned it really, really well. To have a guard do that – you know, tackles, centers -- but a guard to do that, I think is pretty representative of found a guy the home earlier, sooner than later and got better faster. So I'm trying to get him better faster.” Last fall, the 6-foot-7, 303-pound lineman turned in an impressive 71.6 run blocking grade and 61.6 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Along an offensive line that struggled in 2021, Nelson held his own and his upside was evident.

WEAKNESSES

The Wisconsin native will be moving over to a position of familiarity but will have to get accustom to the footwork and nuances of playing on the left side. The third-year lineman played left tackle in his first year with the program and worked at the position in high school. But not only will he be moving from the right to the left side, he but will also be sliding from the interior to the edge. "That was the thing that worries you. Going from everything right to everything left," Nelson said in the spring. "Just getting into a stance or standing in a left handed position felt pretty funky at first but he told me pretty early, so I had that whole time." Nelson mentioned that Bostad, who is back coaching the offensive line after four years with inside linebackers, told him about the move during the second practice of winter workouts. The early communication has allowed Nelson to adjust himself for much of the offseason. "Nothing feels really comfortable when you switch like that," Nelson said of the transition.

Jack Nelson: 2021 Numbers Games Played Starts Run blocking grade Pass blocking grade 13 13 71.8 61.6

WHY HE'S No. 7

Wisconsin will be searching for consistency on Graham Mertz's blindside following a season in which senior Tyler Beach, who was moved to left guard in the spring, struggled at the position. Nelson has the makeup of someone who can be a true difference maker at left tackle. His play will be right up there with the biggest reason Wisconsin's line potentially bounces back this season.

OVERALL

A primary reason Mertz struggled in 2021 was his comfort level in the pocket. Having Nelson on the left side along with a greater comfort for Beach inside should make for a solid duo. Heading into his first full season as a starter at left tackle, Nelson will be able to display the potential Wisconsin was excited about when he joined the program.