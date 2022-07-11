Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 20 - Wide Receiver Skyler Bell

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst 's squad this year.

No one improved their stock more during camp than redshirt freshman Skyler Bell. Building off bowl prep and his first live reps during the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State, the former three-star recruit turned in an impressive spring with the No. 1 offense.

"It was definitely a confidence booster. You get to play in a game like that, a bowl game at the end of the season and they trusted me enough to put me in the game," Bell said in the spring. "Our motto is, when the ball comes your way, go make a play and I got the chance. After that I had a talk with Coach (Alvis) Whitted and just built on it, build on it this spring. Don’t regress, progress."

Bell became a favorite target for both Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf because of his ability to create separation and stretch the field. Staying healthy and consistently being available has been the key.

"I think Skyler is really building off of bowl game prep from last year - the experience in the bowl game just being out there. I think the success he’s had from that standpoint really has given him confidence," Whitted said in the spring. "I’ve been waiting for him to make this jump and I knew that he would at some point in time."

Bell revealed to reporters that he pulled his left hamstring during fall camp last August before he tweaked it again one month later.

"He’s done a great job in the offseason in regards to strength and conditioning. You could see he’s gotten a little bigger," Whitted said of Bell. "There is a confidence factor that’s really helped him a lot. Just being available, I think the biggest thing for him is just being available. He’s taken it upon himself to really have a solid routine."

The added strength translated over to route running, run blocking and improvement in his overall game, according to Bell. And after a year in the program, Bell felt the game slow down and his confidence take a leap.

"I would say my confidence. I'm just more confident when I'm on the field. I know what I have to do when the play is called... My confidence is just higher than it was when I first got here," Bell said. "When I first got here, everyone knew I was fast but I was almost playing a little bit too fast. Now I can slow the game down, see the defense and execute what I need to do."