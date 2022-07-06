Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 25 - Punter Andy Vujnovich
Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.
Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.
STRENGTHS
Wisconsin is set at punter with Andy Vujnovich entering his third year in the program. The transfer from Division III Dubuque has progressed nicely during his time with the Badgers and set a school single-season school record in 2021 by averaging 46.4 yards per punt. That clip broke a mark (44.8) previously held in 2005 by Ken DeBauche. Vujnovich's record was good for 10th best in the nation this past season.
Vujnovich has one of the more powerful legs in college football, a talent that was on full display when he uncorked a career-high 68-yard punt against Northwestern. That was one of 15 attempts that went for 50 yards or more. Vujnovich's hang time also provided ample time for coverage to get down the field and help limit returns to 7.7 yards per attempt. He also managed to pin opponents inside their own 20-yard line 16 times last fall.
WEAKNESSES
There is not much more you can ask from the 6-foot-3, 234-pound punter. Vujnovich has managed to turn himself into one of the better specialists in the conference and has garnered national recognition for his impressive feats of strength in the weight room. The greatest hurdle for Vujnovich and the specialists this upcoming will be the lack of a true special teams coach this season with Chris Haering now working with the tight ends.
|Games Played
|Attempts
|Average
|Long
|50+
|TB
|
13
|
49
|
46.41
|
68
|
15
|
3
WHY HE'S No. 25
Vujnovich has become a weapon for an up-and-down special teams unit over the past two seasons. Aiding a defense that should once again be one of the best in the country, the Columbus, Wis., native won't be doing the opposing offense any favors this fall.
OVERALL
Heading into what could be his final season as a Badger, Vujnovich should be one of the better specialists in the Big Ten, if not the country. A strong year could also allow for an opportunity in the NFL in 2023. As it stands right now, Vujnovich's 83 career punts for an average of 44.5 yards per attempt would be tops at Wisconsin. He, however, needs to eclipse 100 or more career punts to officially break Kevin Stemke's record of 43.5 yards.
