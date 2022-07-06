Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 25 - Punter Andy Vujnovich

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Punter Andy Vujnovich is our No. 25 in our Key Badgers series. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin is set at punter with Andy Vujnovich entering his third year in the program. The transfer from Division III Dubuque has progressed nicely during his time with the Badgers and set a school single-season school record in 2021 by averaging 46.4 yards per punt. That clip broke a mark (44.8) previously held in 2005 by Ken DeBauche. Vujnovich's record was good for 10th best in the nation this past season. Vujnovich has one of the more powerful legs in college football, a talent that was on full display when he uncorked a career-high 68-yard punt against Northwestern. That was one of 15 attempts that went for 50 yards or more. Vujnovich's hang time also provided ample time for coverage to get down the field and help limit returns to 7.7 yards per attempt. He also managed to pin opponents inside their own 20-yard line 16 times last fall.

WEAKNESSES

There is not much more you can ask from the 6-foot-3, 234-pound punter. Vujnovich has managed to turn himself into one of the better specialists in the conference and has garnered national recognition for his impressive feats of strength in the weight room. The greatest hurdle for Vujnovich and the specialists this upcoming will be the lack of a true special teams coach this season with Chris Haering now working with the tight ends.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyZSYjMzk7cyBhIFJlYXNvbiBXaHkgaGUgaXMga25vd24gYXMg JnF1b3Q7VGhlIFZ1aiZxdW90Oy4uLiBzb21lIHByb2Zhbml0eSBtYXkgYmUg cmVxdWlyZWQgd2hlbiB3YXRjaGluZyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0FuZHlWdWoyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQW5keVZ1 ajI0PC9hPiBQdW50Li4uIEJhbGwgMiB3ZW50IGZvciBhcm91bmQgNzIgeWFy ZHMgb24gdGhlIGZseSAoYXQgbGVhc3QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by80Y0hwMUs0TE9pIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNGNIcDFLNExPaTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJc2FhY19QdW50cyAoQElzYWFjUHVudHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSXNhYWNQdW50cy9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MTUz MjQ0NDU4NjgxOTU4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI3LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Andy Vujnovich: 2021 Numbers Games Played Attempts Average Long 50+ TB 13 49 46.41 68 15 3

WHY HE'S No. 25

Vujnovich has become a weapon for an up-and-down special teams unit over the past two seasons. Aiding a defense that should once again be one of the best in the country, the Columbus, Wis., native won't be doing the opposing offense any favors this fall.



OVERALL

Heading into what could be his final season as a Badger, Vujnovich should be one of the better specialists in the Big Ten, if not the country. A strong year could also allow for an opportunity in the NFL in 2023. As it stands right now, Vujnovich's 83 career punts for an average of 44.5 yards per attempt would be tops at Wisconsin. He, however, needs to eclipse 100 or more career punts to officially break Kevin Stemke's record of 43.5 yards.

