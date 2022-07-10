Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 21 - Offensive Lineman Tyler Beach

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst 's squad this year.

Tyler Beach is heading into his sixth season at Wisconsin but will be appearing in a new role along the offensive line this year. The veteran lineman has played in 47 games at UW, having started all 13 contests this past season at left tackle and six of seven at right tackle in 2020. This past spring, however, position coach Bob Bostad opted to move Beach inside to left guard, a move that came as no surprise when he decided to return to Wisconsin.

"I kind of figured if I decided to come back that was going to be my future role, so it wasn’t a shock or surprise to me," Beach said in the spring. "I kind of assumed that was going to happen. (Bostad) said I bended well and moved well and he saw it on scout team when I was a freshman and he was a linebackers coach, so he kind of knew what skills I had as a player. He thought that with the way we want to do stuff, it’d be best to move to guard."

The move inside is one both Bostad and Beach feel best highlights his skillset.

"Rather than setting a guy that’s way outside of you, you’re setting a 3-tech that’s head up on you and you just have to take one kick rather than six to five kicks backwards," Beach said. "I’ve been enjoying that… I like getting hands on right away."

"I think he’s athletic enough to play at left tackle but I think he got exposed a little bit," Bostad added. "But he still has good size and good movement. He’s smart, he’s dependable and I just think it could take a little bit off of him. That’s a stressful spot out there."

Durability is also a strength for Beach, who played the most offensive snaps (827 of 894) for the Badgers last season.