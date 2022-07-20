Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 11 - Defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens is No. 12 in our Key Badgers series. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Isaiah Mullens is one of just three returning starters on the defensive side of the ball or Wisconsin this season. With that, the redshirt senior will be asked to step into a larger role along the line, especially with Matt Henningsen now in the NFL. Mullens has played in 33 games with seven starts during his time at UW. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder took consistent reps with the first-team defense this spring and showed encouraging developments in terms of his technique. “Getting back to this concept of a natural progression. You’re a senior, you’ve played a lot of football, you should be coming into your own in terms of football IQ and understanding the game," defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej said. "Things should start slowing down for you. I’m fired up." Kolodziej would go on to call Mullens (squatted 700 pounds) one of the strongest players in the country. That strength, he believes, along with the improvements in technique, can turn Mullens into a dominant player. “I’m really excited because I thought where he was yesterday, especially that early in the spring, to start showing some of that football understanding in terms of formational awareness," Kolodziej said. "The technique that he was executing and using and then really being able to apply that strength can make him a dominant force."

WEAKNESSES

Mullens has proven he can do it at this level and contributed nicely as a reserve in the past. The question for the Ohio native now becomes what it looks like in an elevated role as a leader on defense. As part of the rotation the past two seasons, Mullens has added to a line that consistently performed well against the run. This winter and spring, he noted that he’s been working on his mobility and flexibility to improve his pass rush. Mullens has just two career sacks, both coming last fall. "I've been working a lot on mobility and really just enhancing my football IQ as well," Mullens said. "Just knowing more about the game. I'm expecting myself to be the best player that I can be and to really help this team. That's the primary focus."

Isaiah Mullens: 2021 Numbers Games Played Tackles TFL Sacks QBH 13 4 0.5 2.0 1

WHY HE'S No. 11

With Henningsen no longer part of the picture, Mullens now becomes the guy at end. He’ll be asked to man the line and create a push rush with Keeanu Benton in the middle. Mullens will be lining up at defensive end with Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr. likely splitting reps at the other spot. While Johnson and Thompson Jr. have seen time as reserves, Mullens is the lone player returning at end with starting experience.

OVERALL

Mullens has been a reliable part of the line over the last two years. With Benton a disruptive playmaker at nose tackle, Mullens’ progression can add to a stout front seven. His experience should aid the development of linemen Ben Barten, Mike Jarvis and Curtis Neal, among others.

