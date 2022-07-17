Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 15 - Outside linebacker C.J. Goetz

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Outside linebacker C.J. Goetz comes in at No. 15 in our Key Badgers series.

Paul Chryst and his staff know they have a consistent game wrecker at outside linebacker in junior Nick Herbig. Behind him, the potential is there for Jim Leonhard to trot out a number of playmakers at the position, and first in line for those starting reps is expected to be C.J. Goetz. The fifth-year senior has appeared in 33 games with one start. Of the returning outside linebackers, Goetz easily brings the most experience, having registered 180 snaps in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. Outside of Herbig and Goetz, Darryl Peterson tops returning players at the position with 35 snaps last season. Position coach Bobby April tabbed Goetz as the team's "best run stopper" and praised the senior's physical tools. Throughout his time in Madison, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound outside linebacker has consistently performed in a reserve behind the likes of Herbig and Noah Burks. But this past spring, he primarily took reps with the first-team defense. "I would say that I'm a physical football player and I play with a certain physicality in my game," Goetz told reporters this spring. "I'd say this spring, I was really able to work on my technique and the little details like footwork or hand placement, stuff like that. So during the spring it's been really nice to work on the technique and detail it up."

WEAKNESSES

While Goetz has become a reliable player at outside linebacker, of the group behind Herbig, he likely provides has the lowest upside. Goetz can set the edge and close on the run game but will be looking to add more when it comes to rushing the passer this season. The Muskego, Wis., native noted that he had been working on his technique and the "little details" of his game during the spring. "One of the stronger guys in the group and athletically, he’s got freak explosion. He just needs to put it all together with footwork and understand when to release off blocks and things of that nature," April said of the fifth-year senior. "He’s starting to get it, it’s starting to get close and I am confident he’ll get it by the time we get out of camp."

C.J. Goetz: 2021 Numbers Games Played Tackles TFL Sacks INT 13 18 3.5 2.0 0

WHY HE'S No. 15

After taking consistent reps with the first team this past spring, Goetz projects to plug in next to Herbig with the starting unit. But he will be looking to hold off a strong push from Peterson for the starting role. While Goetz may hold the label of starter when the depth chart comes out, April likely will deploy more of a rotation this season with the young talent of Peterson, Kaden Johnson and T.J. Bollers each vying for playing time this season.

OVERALL

During the spring, Peterson mentioned a desire from the unit to get to the quarterback more often this season after what was a down year for the outside linebackers in terms of sacks. If the defense can maintain a similar level of production from a group that topped the nation in 2021, Goetz will play a key role in adding a playmaking edge and taking pressure off Herbig.