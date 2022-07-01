Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 30 - Running back Jackson Acker

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored in to our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Jackson Acker has the ability to play tailback or fullback this fall. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Kicking off our staff's view of the most valuable Badgers for the 2022 season is redshirt freshman Jackson Acker. The former three-star prospect from Verona High School can be used as a tailback or fullback, and it seems his versatility will be key for position coach Al Johnson. During camp, Acker was seen splitting reps with walk-ons Garrison Solliday and Riley Nowakowski at fullback during the spring. "He's been great, he really has. He's been a guy that can do it all," Johnson said of the redshirt freshman. "I know from experience that a lot of players once they get here and they have a full offseason and they start working, they start to get bigger, and he is explosive enough where I believe he can help us in many different ways." The 6-foot-1, 232-pound back is heading into his second season with Wisconsin and recently completed his first set of spring practices. He flashed a few times, showing an ability to catch passes out of the backfield and lead the way as primary blocker.

WEAKNESSES

Acker still does not have much game experience, but he did play in two contests this past season and tallied six carries for 34 yards and one touchdown. Acker has the physical makeup to contribute but it remains to be seen what kind of impact he can provide at fullback, or if he will add a change of pace out of the backfield at running back.

Jackson Acker: 2021 Numbers Games Played Attempts Yards TDs Long 2 6 34 1 18

WHY HE'S No. 30

Paul Chryst and his staff will be looking to replace multi-year starter John Chenal at fullback this season. With no other notable experience in the room, it appears Acker is in line for valuable reps at the position. Nowakowski, a converted outside linebacker, saw time at tight end during spring camp due to injuries. He is the only designated fullback who has seen the field at the position on the current roster.

OVERALL

Acker, who is currently being asked to learn both running back and fullback, has a path towards playing time in a room void of an established player. With the importance of the position in Wisconsin's offense, Acker can provide necessary value to the unit. "Right now he is in our room and he's working and learning the halfback plays and the routes and all that, but he's also learning fullback," Johnson said. "I think he's a guy that can have a chance that if he keeps growing that he can help us in many different ways, a lot of like Alec Ingold did. There were a lot of games where Alec early in his career was the premier halfback and I see that he could do that same thing if things keep progressing that way."