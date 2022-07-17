Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 14 - Defensive Lineman Rodas Johnson

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Defensive lineman Rodas Johnson is No. 14 in our Key Badgers series. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

The turnover on defensive side of the ball this offseason includes finding a replacement for Matt Henningsen at end. Next up: Rodas Johnson, who is slotting in as a starter this season opposite Isaiah Mullens. The fourth-year junior will be making the leap after having played primarily in a reserve role in 2021. Johnson played 157 snaps in 12 games last fall. This spring, Johnson consistently saw reps with the first-team defense. Position coach Ross Kolodziej mentioned an improved level of maturity from the 6-foot-2, 286-pound lineman. Johnson's physical gifts and time in the system could set him up for a major jump in production this season. "Rodas, he’s battled some things on and off the field during his time here, so the maturity that he’s shown, I’m excited about that," Kolodziej told reporters in the spring. "In terms of explosiveness and twitch, he’s got something that’s different, so he’s another guy that you look at how you exploit one-on-one matchups and put him in different situations. But it’s going to come back to him understanding those opportunities and maximizing those opportunities."

WEAKNESSES

Kolodziej is asking Johnson to take on an extended role for the first time in his career this season. The former four-star prospect noted a new-found confidence with a better grasp of the playbook and scheme. The continued growth will have to come quick and steady, as Johnson will be relied upon quite a bit in 2022. "Talking to coach K (Kolodziej), one thing I expressed to him was that I wasn’t very confident in myself as far as the plays and everything. It was just so much and so new to me," Johnson said of where he's felt the most growth. "Being able to acclimate myself to that but also being able to see Henny (Henningsen) and learn from Henny gave me a jumpstart to this year, I feel like."

Rodas Johnson: 2021 Numbers Games Played Tackles TFL Sacks FF 12 7 1.0 1.0 1

WHY HE'S No. 14

Kolodziej mentioned that those in the two-deep are considered starters for his group. With that, Johnson will get his shot atop the rotation and, with Mullens, be asked to solidify a group that also includes James Thompson Jr. and Isaac Townsend, who are also in the mix for larger roles. The graduation of Henningsen, who provided consistent play, leaves a major hole at defensive end, but Johnson should be the beneficiary of the available snaps. "Last year I feel like I was just there to make sure I can support the guys in front of me," Johnson said. "And now I am the guy in front of me now, so now it’s just being able to be confident and be a leader with Nu (Keeanu Benton) and Mullens."

OVERALL

Johnson's upward trajectory will be something to watch when fall camp rolls around. While he won't be asked to fill the vocal leadership void left by Henningsen, he'll have to elevate to Wisconsin's standard. Benton, his teammate and leader along the defensive line, made it no secret what the team expects from Johnson. "To fill in the shoes that were ahead of you. Those guys have been watching for so long, and now it’s time to get in," Benton said in reference to Johnson and Thompson Jr.