Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 22 - Offensive Lineman Logan Brown

Wisconsin's 2022 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst 's squad this year.

One of the major question marks heading into fall camp will be the play and progression of redshirt junior tackle Logan Brown. Throughout spring practices, Brown consistently lined up with the first-team at right tackle with a grouping that consisted of, from left to right, Jack Nelson, Tyler Beach, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney and Brown.

The former four-star prospect moved over to the right side after having played on the left his enter high school and college career. Position coach Bob Bostad noted the change gave Nelson the opportunity to move to left tackle and Brown the chance to win a starting job opposite.

"Part of the reason was moving Jack to left. That’s just deductive reasoning right there. I want to give him a chance and I want to have him in one place," Bostad told reporters in the spring. "When I got the job and I called the guys, I said I’m going to find the best position for you. Where you’re going to be at your absolute best and try to keep you there."

Brown, who is heading into his fourth year in Madison, has the talent to the become a key piece along the line. Bostad's preference to keep players in one spot could benefit Brown this fall.

"I thought his pass blocking has been tremendously better," Beach said of Brown. "The way Coach Bo is teaching a lot of this stuff, it’s helped the tackles a ton dealing with edge rushes. Coach Bo is a one step at a time kind of guy. Guys are figuring stuff out and I feel like with Brown, his pass sets have been a lot better."

Brown credits the improvement to a change in philosophy from a plus-one to a vertical set.

"It just kind of clicked for me. I think it finally came together. We do a vertical set now so I feel like it just gives us an opportunity to get back, set up and wait for a move. It gives us a little more time to play off the defender," Brown said. "We used to do a plus-one set. Plus-one would be in the middle of a 45 degree and a vertical. Now vertical is what it sounds like, straight back. With that, you get time to move off of the defender and I think it provides a good pocket for the quarterback to step up in the pocket."