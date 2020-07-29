Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Jake Ferguson has put up 30-plus catches and over 400 yards the last two seasons. (Dan Sanger)

A three-star recruit out of nearby Madison Memorial (WI) High School, Jake Ferguson was an ideal fit for the Badgers. The grandson of Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, Ferguson also received offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois during the course of his recruitment. After a redshirt season, Ferguson put up 30-plus catches and over 400 yards the last two seasons. A reliable target for quarterback Jack Coan in 2019, Ferguson's production should increase with A.J. Taylor using up his eligibility and Quintez Cephus now with the Detroit Lions. In 2019, Ferguson was second - behind only Cephus - in targets, catches, yards, yards per catch and touchdowns. With Ferguson seemingly always on the field (played in 898 of 982 offensive snaps last fall), he’s also asked to do a ton of blocking. Ferguson, 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, has gradually gotten better in that department but still has room for improvement.

Jake Ferguson (@jqfergy11) is an underrated tight end in the #B1G. He has strong hands, and is a great downfield blocker. He has become Jack Ferguson's go to target in third down.#WNSFilm pic.twitter.com/35fOfUmqo8 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 21, 2019

WEAKNESSES

As a converted wide receiver and linebacker in high school, Ferguson has transitioned nicely to tight end. But he can still improve as a pass blocker, a category where Ferguson earned a 46.1 grade, according to Pro Football Focus, in 2019. The redshirt junior has proven to be a valuable asset in the passing attack but can become a more well-rounded tight end with improvement as a blocker.

Jake Ferguson 2019 Numbers Games Rec. Yards TDs Long PFF Grade 14 33 407 2 28 67.0

WHY HE's No. 2

Fergsuon has been a complete workhorse at tight end for Wisconsin over the past two seasons. Cormac Sampson, who moved from the offensive line to a blocking tight end, chipped in nicely last fall, but the Badgers had depth issues all season. If Ferguson were to miss time this year, Mickey Turner's position group would be in serious trouble. The Badgers would benefit from Ferguson playing fewer reps in 2020, but that may not be an option, especially with Sampson back on the offensive line.

OVERALL

Heading into his redshirt junior year, Ferguson has garnered national attention, being named to the watchlist for the John Mackey Award. There is even some talk of the NFL Draft in 2021, as Ferguson is currently sitting at No. 130 on the 2021 big board for The Draft Network. Ferguson should see an increased volume as a pass catcher and will continue to be the leader in the tight end room.