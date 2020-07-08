Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored in to our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Redshirt senior Mason Stokke returns for Wisconsin at fullback. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Mason Stokke was recruited by Wisconsin to play outside linebacker but has successfully made the transition to fullback. Stokke made the move prior to the 2018 season and had Alec Ingold, who is currently playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, starting in front of him. With his opportunity coming in 2019, Stokke took over as the starter and solidified himself as a gritty, reliable answer in short yardage situations and as a run blocker for Jonathan Taylor. Stokke, 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds, separated himself as UW's top fullback and opened up running lanes for Taylor and UW's stable of backs. The redshirt senior proved as dependable as it gets in short yardage situations. Of his 15 rushes, nine came on third or fourth downs with two yards or less to go, and Stokke moved the chains or scored on all but one of those opportunities. On top of that, Stokke was stuffed and limited to no gain on just one of his carries.

That's Mason Stokke, 239 pounds of Menomonie, Wisc., fury unleashed on the poor Chippewa who stepped into the hole. https://t.co/wIaK5xjvJ3 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 12, 2019

WEAKNESSES

Stokke found his groove as the season went on but could still provide more in the passing game. He caught a pass in five of the final six games with his best performance coming against Minnesota, where he tallied three receptions for 30 yards. The problem is, he only caught six balls in 2019, all of which came during the final stretch last fall.

Mason Stokke: 2019 Numbers Games Played Attempts Yards TDs Receptions Yards 12 15 51 2 6 47

WHY HE'S No. 23

While the college football world seems to be filled with pass-heavy attacks, the Badgers continue to bolster a run-heavy, smash-mouth offense. The fullback position is far from dead in Madison and Stokke is keeping that tradition going. The Menomonie, Wis., native has made a smooth transition to fullback but there is depth at the position with teammate John Chenal also a reliable option.

OVERALL

Stokke came into his own in 2019 and looks to be the next great Wisconsin fullback, following in the footsteps of Ingold, Derek Watt and others. Stokke and Chenal can become incredible safety blankets for running backs Nakia Watson and Garrett Groshek, among others. Stokke has already proven to be a sure thing in short yardage situations, but he can become a difference maker if he develops into a threat as a pass catcher.