Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst 's squad this year.

Listed this spring at 6-foot-2 and 246 pounds, Leo Chenal's success in the weight room is well documented. The sophomore middle linebacker took to Twitter back in May to show a video of 40 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press.

"It's great and you love it because he's (Chenal) not satisfied at all," Wisconsin head strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej told reporters in May. "The week before that, he had a video of 315 (pounds) for 18 (reps), which I think is almost even more impressive. You love that you have those guys - again, that's the locker room and that's a guy who is training and putting it out there. Having been in that locker room as a man you look at that video and say, 'Dang, what am I doing?' So that's the driving force."

A three-star recruit coming out of high school, Chenal played last fall as a true freshman, one of just two signees from the 2019 class (along with Keeanu Benton) not to use a redshirt season. In 2019, Chenal appeared in 11 games and recorded 20 total tackles - 16 solo and four assisted - one sack and one fumble recovery.

The departure of Chris Orr leaves a big void at inside linebacker. Jack Sanborn led the unit in tackles last season, but who opens next to him with the No. 1 defense is still an unknown. Outside of Chenal, walk-on Mike Maskalunas is the only other returning inside linebacker with playing experience.