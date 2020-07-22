Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton played in 13 games with six starts in 2019. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Keeanu Benton, a three-star defensive tackle from Janesville Craig High School, decided to stay close to home roughly one month after he received an offer from Wisconsin. Benton was one of just two true freshmen - Leo Chenal being the other - to burn his redshirt last season. With nose guard Bryson Williams missing much of the year due to injuries, Benton made the most out of the opportunity, totaling 12 tackles - four for a loss - two quarterback hits and two sacks, both of which came against Ohio State. Benton played in 13 games with six starts in 2019, becoming a powerful run stuffer. He also showed promise as a pass rusher, highlighted by his dismantling of Ohio State center Josh Meyers for a sack. Benton, 6-foot-4 and 319 pounds, will now have a full off-season in UW's system to get stronger and improve his technique.

Keeanu Benton with the snatch/arm over. Watch how he strikes, grabs & extends before reducing his hitting surface & executing the move. @keeanu_benton throws a club/arm over on top of that to clear the OL & get the sack!



S/O @UWcoachnokes & @Coach_Fifita94 #PassRush #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Xoc8sD07iV — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) March 15, 2020

WEAKNESSES

Benton’s youth naturally creates a ton of excitement for his future development. He should get better and be in line for an even more productive season. But, more likely than not, his full potential may not be realized until 2021, where he could become an all-Big Ten caliber talent. It will also be interesting to see if Benton's reps increase as a sophomore. Last year, he played in 245 of UW's 876 defensive plays.

Keeanu Benton 2019 Numbers Games Solo Ast. Total Sacks PFF Grade 13 8 4 12 2 72.8

WHY HE'S No. 9

Throughout the countdown, we’ve talked about the impact that defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand will have in 2020. Benton, though, could be the icing on a massive cake. With Williams struggling to stay on the field, the local talent shined in a big way in 2019 and could make the line elite this fall.

OVERALL

Benton is expected to lead what will be another position group that has solid depth, assuming Williams is healthy. It’s worth noting that both nose tackles were going to miss spring camp: Benton with a core injury and Williams still making his way back from a left leg injury. Both should be good to go for fall camp.