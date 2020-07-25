Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Last fall, tailback Nakia Watson rushed for 331 yards and two touchdowns. (Darren Lee)

Nakia Watson, a three-star running back out of Westlake High School in Texas, picked up his first Power Five offer from Wisconsin and ultimately went with Badgers over scholarships from Bowling Green, Nevada and Toledo, among others. After using a redshirt season in 2018, Watson found a consistent role on the team behind Jonathan Taylor and Garrett Groshek. The redshirt sophomore tallied 331 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and three receptions. At 5-foot-11 and 228 pounds, Watson is a powerful, downhill back who also has some speed to his game. Prior to the season, Taylor raved about Watson’s abilities, bringing him up when asked about who could emerge from players who have received fewer reps. With Taylor now with the Indianapolis Colts, Watson will have the opportunity to become the lead back for UW.

Taylor looking forward to seeing #Badgers RB Nakia Watson next season. pic.twitter.com/z8YEo8WFxm — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) February 26, 2020

WEAKNESSES

Naturally, sitting behind Taylor, one of the best to ever play the position at the collegiate level, there wasn't many opportunities for Watson the past two seasons. He totaled just 74 carries in 2019, 34 of which came in non-conference games. Furthermore, 172 of his 331 rushing yards came in the three non-conference contests. A star like Taylor is going to dominate key conference games, but you would have liked to have seen some more production from Watson in the reps he garnered. Now with a schedule filled with Big Ten opponents, it will be important for Watson to step up in conference match-ups. Also, can Watson, who caught just three passes that went for three yards this past season, become more of a threat in the passing attack?

Nakia Watson 2019 Numbers Games Attempts Yards TDs PFF Grade 14 74 331 2 56.9

WHY HE'S No. 6

Running backs coach John Settle has noted that Wisconsin will likely go with more of a tailback by committee in 2020 until someone emerges. Behind Watson and Groshek, there is redshirt sophomores Isaac Guerendo and Brady Schipper, redshirt freshman Julius Davis and true freshman Jalen Berger. Outside of Watson and Groshek, the group has a combined one carry. With Taylor's 320 attempts up for grabs, Watson could become a big-time playmaker for the Badgers.

OVERALL

With Taylor now in Indianapolis, UW will be hoping for a breakout campaign from Watson. There is little question in regards to Watson's talent; it will be about him rising to the challenge in 2020. The Texas native has already garnered some attention after being named to the watchlist for the Doak Walker Award. UW has won that trophy four of the last eight years.

WATCH LIST SZN ‼️



Congrats to @nakiawatson04 on making the @DoakWalkerAward watch list.... that’s an award we’re pretty familiar with here 😏 pic.twitter.com/nCFEVE6DiW — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 15, 2020