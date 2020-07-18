Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Redshirt junior Logan Bruss started 12 games at right tackle last fall for Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Logan Bruss, a three-star offensive guard out of Kimberly High School in Wisconsin, has been a staple of UW's offensive line for the last two years. Bruss, like many other offensive linemen from inside the state, went with the Badgers over offers from Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska, among others. After he redshirted in 2017, Bruss played in all but one game over the last two years. In 2018, Bruss played in all 13 contests with three starts at right tackle and three as a blocking tight end. He would then take over the starting job at right tackle full time in 2019 with 12 starts at the position and one at right guard. Outside of Cole Van Lanen, Bruss, 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds, has the most returning experience along the offensive line. With three starting spots to fill on the interior, Bruss will likely move back to right guard in order to open a spot for Tyler Beach at right tackle. Now a redshirt junior, Bruss has progressed nicely during his time at UW and may have an opportunity in the NFL in 2021.

WEAKNESSES

Admittedly, it was tough to find holes in Bruss' game. The redshirt junior was a solid piece along the line in 2019 but now has to put it together for consecutive season, possibly at a different position. Bruss came through in one of Wisconsin's biggest contests last year with a great showing against Iowa and a key block that burst Jonathan Taylor to open up the Big Ten Championship game.

Logan Bruss 2019 Numbers Games Played/Started Snaps PFF Grade 13/13 851/982 74.9

WHY HE'S No. 13

Tyler Biadasz and Van Lanen were the popular names along the offensive line last season, but Bruss has developed into a stud in his own right. Now the second-most tenured lineman on the roster, the Wisconsin native is back to hold down the right side of the line in 2020.

OVERALL

Now entering his third year of playing time and second year as a full-time starter, Bruss could be in line for a breakout campaign. Bruss, who graded out as the second best lineman last year behind Biadasz, according to Pro Football Focus, could very well become the next great prospect to come from Joe Rudolph's position group.