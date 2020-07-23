Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Redshirt senior Cole Van Lanen has appeared in 40 career games with 14 starts. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Keeping four-star offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen inside the state was a big recruiting win for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The Bay Port High School standout selected the Badgers over a bevy of Big Ten offers, a list that included Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and Michigan, among others. After redshirting his freshman season, Van Lanen has become a fixture in the trenches for UW. Van Lanen saw his role expand in 2018, splitting time at left tackle with Jon Dietzen before taking over full time this past season. The redshirt senior, who has appeared in 40 games with 14 starts, is now one of the top returning offensive tackles in the country. There was some minor speculation over the possibility of Van Lanen leaving early and entering his name into the 2020 NFL Draft pool, but he opted to return to school for his final year of eligibility. Van Lanen, 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, is now the clear leader on an offensive line that needs to replace three interior starters from the Rose Bowl.

WEAKNESSES

There is a lot to like about Van Lanen’s game, and his athleticism and strength make him a force in UW's run attack (74.0, according to PFF). But he can improve as a pass blocker (65.3, according to PFF) this fall, specifically against opposing rushers with speed off the edge. Van Lanen had some tough battles against Ohio State edge Chase Young and Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, both of whom were selected in the first two rounds of the draft. UW will be looking for Van Lanen to be able to eliminate the opposing team’s best pass rusher as a senior.

Cole Van Lanen 2019 Numbers Games Played/Started Snaps PFF Grade 13/13 869/982 72.6

WHY HE'S No. 8

Van Lanen will hold down the most important position along the offensive line and be tasked with protecting Jack Coan’s blind side. As the most tenured lineman on the team, and with Tyler Biadasz now suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys, Van Lanen will be asked to lead this unit in 2020.

OVERALL

Van Lanen appears to be the next top NFL offensive line prospect from the University of Wisconsin. After playing this past season with a nagging injury, the left tackle should be fully healthy and ready to return to his 2018 form, if not better. Van Lanen has already been a Walter Camp pre-season All-American and was recently named to the Outland Trophy Watchlist. With a strong final campaign, Van Lanen could cement his status as one of the top offensive tackles in the country and come off the board early when the 2021 NFL Draft rolls around.