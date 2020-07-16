Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Will Tyler Beach step into a starting role at right tackle this fall? (Darren Lee Photography)

Tyler Beach, a three-star prospect out of Port Washington, Wis., was a heralded recruit who held multiple offers from Power 5 schools coming out of high school. After a redshirt year in 2017, Beach has received consistent playing time over the last two seasons with appearances in 26 games, including one start. In 2020, Beach is expected to take over at right tackle, joining a projected starting group that also includes Cole Van Lanen (LT), Josh Seltzner, (RG), Kayden Lyles (C) and Logan Bruss (RG). Aaron Vopal could challenge Beach this fall at tackle, but the beyond those two the group is young and inexperienced.

WEAKNESSES

For as much as Beach has contributed throughout his career, he has only started one game and won’t have much time to gain traction with the new-look offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound redshirt junior should slide in nicely, but it might take a little bit of time before the entire line gels together.

Tyler Beach 2019 Numbers Games Played/Started Snaps/Total PFF Grade 13/1 185/982 68.7

WHY HE'S No. 16

In order to get the five best offensive linemen on the field at the same time, it's assumed that Bruss will slide over to right guard in 2020. With that, Beach, who has has waited his turn at Wisconsin, now has an opportunity to start this fall.

OVERALL

With Wisconsin losing all three Rose Bowl starters on the interior of the offensive line to graduation, Beach will be relied upon to keep the group strong moving forward. Heading into his redshirt junior campaign, Beach has an opportunity to start during his final two years with the program.