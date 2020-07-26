 Can Noah Burks emerge as Wisconsin's next top outside linebacker?
Key Wisconsin Badgers 2020: No. 5 - Outside linebacker Noah Burks

Raul Vazquez
Raul Vazquez

Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Outside linebacker Noah Burks tallied 36 tackles, two sacks and three pass break-ups in 2019.
Outside linebacker Noah Burks tallied 36 tackles, two sacks and three pass break-ups in 2019. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Noah Burks, a four-star linebacker from Indiana, will be looking to break out in 2020 as the leader of Wisconsin's outside linebackers. In 2019, as the starter opposite Zack Baun, Burks found consistent playing time and emerged as a key member of the defense. Burks tallied 36 tackles - seven for a loss - two sacks, three pass break-ups and one interception this past season.

One of the biggest departures Wisconsin has to replace in 2020 is Baun, who racked up 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2019. Burks, 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds, has played in 35 games over his career at Wisconsin but has big shoes to fill as the No. 1 edge rusher. Outside of Jack Sanborn, Burks is the leading returner in tackles for loss.

WEAKNESSES 

Burks was praised as a consistent and reliable piece for the Badgers' defense throughout the 2019 season but only managed to record 36 tackles (a 47.5 grade in tackling, according to PFF), two sacks and no quarterback hits. Outside of his pick-six against Northwestern, Burks failed to provide many splash plays, a stark contrast from Baun last fall. Surely, though, this could change as Burks steps into a leadership role at outside linebacker.

Noah Burks 2019 Numbers
Games Solo Assisted Total Sacks PFF Grade

14

18

18

36

2

65.3

WHY HE'S No. 5

One of the biggest catalysts for the success of the defense (and team) in 2019 was the consistency Baun and Chris Orr had from their linebacker spots. With the uptick in playing time, Wisconsin is hoping Burks can be the Badgers' next top edge rusher in Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme. His ability to get to the quarterback will be key for the Badgers's success.

OVERALL

One of Wisconsin’s biggest strengths is their ability to develop linebackers. We’ve seen it going back to Joe Schobert, Vince Biegel, T.J. Watt, Andrew Van Ginkel and Baun, among others. Now, Burks has an opportunity to join that group is his final season at UW.

