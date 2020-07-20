Wisconsin's 2020 football season is (hopefully) right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the Top 25 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Last fall, Isaiahh Loudermilk racked up 24 tackles - five for a loss - and three sacks. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Isaiahh Loudermilk, a three-star defensive end out of Kansas, was finally able to play a full season in 2019 after missing seven combined games in 2017 and 2018. Last fall, Loudermilk racked up 24 tackles - five for a loss - three sacks, five pass deflections and forced two fumbles. At 6-foot-7 and 297 pounds, Loudermilk is able to disturb passing lanes, is efficient against the run and uses his power to wreak havoc in the backfield. The redshirt senior used his strength for a pair of bull-rush sacks this past season. That power was on full display in the dismantling of Michigan State when he drove a Spartans' guard back into the lap of quarterback Brian Lewerke. Loudermilk helped push the Badgers to the No. 6 mark in the country in run defense last year.

Favourite play from DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - Wisconsin

Loudermilk is an explosive beast who can bully lineman. He lacks finesse moves. If he learns how to use his hands better, he can be special. pic.twitter.com/n5O2Tif2Rk — Draftland (@CollegeSportsZ1) June 2, 2020

WEAKNESSES

Loudermilk has shown flashes of brilliance when getting after the quarterback, but has, more often than not, been limited when it comes to rushing the passer. He does a good job of staying in the play and has had instances where he’s gotten in the backfield. The UW defense calls for the linemen to hold their gaps and create holes for linebackers to pursue the quarterback. But if Loudermilk can provide more pressure, he'll help elevate the defense to the next level.

Isaiahh Loudermilk 2019 Numbers Games Solo Ast. Total Sacks PFF Grade 14 13 11 24 3 64.1

WHY HE'S No. 11

A healthy Loudermilk and Garrett Rand at defensive end was huge for Wisconsin last season. Now with a second full year together, the line should be even better, with Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams on the inside and Matt Henningsen providing another experienced body on the edge. The depth of the group hurts Loudermilk in an exercise like this, but he's proven to be one of the more important players in Jim Leonhard's unit.

OVERALL

The Badgers sorely missed a healthy defensive line in 2018, and the results showed a season later with Henningsen, Loudermilk and Rand all on the field together. Now heading into his senior year, Loudermilk could be on the verge of a breakout campaign with the hopes playing in the NFL in 2021.