Countdown to Kickoff: 15 underclassmen to watch
With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in less than one month, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 15 in-state underclassmen to keep a close eye on this fall.
Note: Prospects are listed in alphabetical order
RELATED (TOP 50 IN-STATE SENIORS): 46 to 50 | 41 to 45 | 36 to 40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15| 6-10 | 1-5 |
No. 1: Verona athlete Jackson Acker
Jackson Acker, who ran for 528 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, earned an offer from Wisconsin at camp last month. Hours later, the three-star prospect committed to the Badgers. He could play running back or linebacker at the next level.
"Talking to the Wisconsin coaches, they see Jackson as an athlete," Wildcats' head coach Dave Richardson told BadgerBlitz.com. "If he stays around the same size, he is fast and quick enough to play running back, and he proved that at camp. But if he grows into something else, he'd also be great as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 defense. He could potentially carry 240 or 250 pounds in a few years. The possibilities are endless because he has a great frame and isn't done growing yet.
"For us, he's going to be all over the field. We just have to decide where he's going to create the most havoc. When you get a kid like this, you're going to spread him around quite a bit and have some fun with it."
No. 2: Fon du Lac athlete Braelon Allen
Iowa has already extended an offer to Braelon Allen, who played defensive back and quarterback as a freshman. Wisconsin, Minnesota and Notre Dame are also showing early interest.
No. 3: Grafton offensive tackle JP Benzschawel
Four-star offensive tackle JP Benzschawel was commit No. 1 for the Badgers in the 2021 class. His older brothers, Beau Benzschawel and Luke Benzschawel, played for head coach Paul Chryst in 2018. Additionally, Scott Benzschawel, the father to all three, played football in Madison from 1983-87.
"It is a really cool feeling to continue what my family has been so invested in for years," JP Benzschawel told BadgerBlitz.com. "Pretty much my entire family, including my aunts, uncles, grandma and grandma went to Madison. So for me to continue that legacy and to have the chance to play on Saturdays - that’s a really cool feeling and I’m grateful for that.
"It was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I’m a Wisconsin guy born and raised and I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else. Obviously my family played a huge role in the decision as well. There is really no where else I would want to play college football besides the University of Wisconsin. Of course I have seen the campus and such many times and it all is great, along with a fantastic education."
No. 4: Whitefish Bay offensive tackle Joe Brunner
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news