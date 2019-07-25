With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in less than one month, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 15 in-state underclassmen to keep a close eye on this fall.

Jackson Acker, who ran for 528 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, earned an offer from Wisconsin at camp last month. Hours later, the three-star prospect committed to the Badgers. He could play running back or linebacker at the next level.

"Talking to the Wisconsin coaches, they see Jackson as an athlete," Wildcats' head coach Dave Richardson told BadgerBlitz.com. "If he stays around the same size, he is fast and quick enough to play running back, and he proved that at camp. But if he grows into something else, he'd also be great as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 defense. He could potentially carry 240 or 250 pounds in a few years. The possibilities are endless because he has a great frame and isn't done growing yet.

"For us, he's going to be all over the field. We just have to decide where he's going to create the most havoc. When you get a kid like this, you're going to spread him around quite a bit and have some fun with it."