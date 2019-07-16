With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in just over one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. RELATED: 50 to 46 |

No. 45: Quarterback Jason Ceniti

Offers from: Bemidji State, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Duluth, South Dakota State, St. Cloud State and Valparaiso Related: In-state QB Jason Ceniti makes short trip to campus for spring practice The word: Jason Ceniti, who passed for 1,597 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior, visited Wisconsin this spring and camped with the Badgers this summer. The first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight has six offers and strong interest from a handful of other schools. "Most recently, Baylor reached out to me and said that I am in their top 10 quarterback choices out of 75 total," Ceniti told BadgerBlitz.com. "I am currently thinking about traveling down there for their showcase camp that they invited me to in order to get a feel for the campus, university and football program. "I was very fortunate to earn a scholarship offer from Minnesota-Duluth. Their coaches have been awesome throughout the entire process and we have kept in touch. I am not sure exactly when, but I am excited to go visit Duluth to see everything in person. I also was very fortunate to earn a scholarship to Minnesota State-Mankato and Coach (Chad) Henning and I have been in touch as well about possible visit dates. After being in touch with Coach (Travis) Niekamp, I attended the Illinois State camp recently and I posted some outstanding personal records in the combine testing. Coach Niekamp and I discussed possible game day visits in the fall as our next steps. "Coach (Tyler) Howle from Western Illinois and I keep in touch as well, and I am looking forward to the next steps with them. I was just down at UW-Whitewater competing in a 7-on-7 competition with my high school team. While we were there, I enjoyed having the opportunity to meet Coach (Peter) Jennings and getting to know him. He and I will be in touch about possible visit dates. "I have been in touch with Coach (Chris) Haering from Wisconsin. He has been excellent throughout the process and I am very excited that we have our next steps of the process finalized. I’d say the most important next step of my recruiting process is this upcoming season. I continue to grind everyday to be the best player and person for my teammates, my coaches and for my school this fall."

No. 44: Wide receiver Jordan Davis

No. 43: Wide receiver Conner Wnek

Offers from: Air Force, Augustana, Minnesota State-Mankato, North Dakota and Southwest Minnesota State Related: 2020 WR Conner Wnek an intriguing three-sport athlete The word: Conner Wnek from powerhouse Kimberly High School caught 57 balls for 984 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior posted a 4.58-second 40-yard dash this summer during his journey on the camp circuit, a stop that included Wisconsin in June. "The schools standing out for me are Air Force, North Dakota and Wyoming. Those are my top three," Wnek told BadgerBlitz.com. "I plan on visiting all three of these schools this month. I'm not sure of when I am going to make the decision, but I am starting to narrow down my top choices."

No. 42: Offensive lineman Andrew Fenton

Committed to: North Dakota The word: The younger brother of current Wisconsin offensive lineman Alex Fenton, rising senior Andrew Fenton recently committed to North Dakota over offers from Temple and Western Illinois. Fenton also excels in track and field and wrestling at Menomonie High School.

No. 41: Linebacker Ross Gengler