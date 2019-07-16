Countdown to Kickoff: Ranking the 2020 in-state class (41-45)
With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in just over one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class.
Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players.
No. 45: Quarterback Jason Ceniti
Offers from: Bemidji State, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Duluth, South Dakota State, St. Cloud State and Valparaiso
The word: Jason Ceniti, who passed for 1,597 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior, visited Wisconsin this spring and camped with the Badgers this summer. The first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight has six offers and strong interest from a handful of other schools.
"Most recently, Baylor reached out to me and said that I am in their top 10 quarterback choices out of 75 total," Ceniti told BadgerBlitz.com. "I am currently thinking about traveling down there for their showcase camp that they invited me to in order to get a feel for the campus, university and football program.
"I was very fortunate to earn a scholarship offer from Minnesota-Duluth. Their coaches have been awesome throughout the entire process and we have kept in touch. I am not sure exactly when, but I am excited to go visit Duluth to see everything in person. I also was very fortunate to earn a scholarship to Minnesota State-Mankato and Coach (Chad) Henning and I have been in touch as well about possible visit dates. After being in touch with Coach (Travis) Niekamp, I attended the Illinois State camp recently and I posted some outstanding personal records in the combine testing. Coach Niekamp and I discussed possible game day visits in the fall as our next steps.
"Coach (Tyler) Howle from Western Illinois and I keep in touch as well, and I am looking forward to the next steps with them. I was just down at UW-Whitewater competing in a 7-on-7 competition with my high school team. While we were there, I enjoyed having the opportunity to meet Coach (Peter) Jennings and getting to know him. He and I will be in touch about possible visit dates.
"I have been in touch with Coach (Chris) Haering from Wisconsin. He has been excellent throughout the process and I am very excited that we have our next steps of the process finalized. I’d say the most important next step of my recruiting process is this upcoming season. I continue to grind everyday to be the best player and person for my teammates, my coaches and for my school this fall."
No. 44: Wide receiver Jordan Davis
Committed to: Wisconsin (basketball)
The word: Jordan Davis was seriously considering his college football options before Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard came in with a full basketball scholarship in June. Central Michigan offered a full ride for football to Davis, who had 48 catches for 872 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall. Minnesota, Iowa State, North Dakota, North Dakota State and Michigan State, among others, were also showing interest.
No. 43: Wide receiver Conner Wnek
Offers from: Air Force, Augustana, Minnesota State-Mankato, North Dakota and Southwest Minnesota State
The word: Conner Wnek from powerhouse Kimberly High School caught 57 balls for 984 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior posted a 4.58-second 40-yard dash this summer during his journey on the camp circuit, a stop that included Wisconsin in June.
"The schools standing out for me are Air Force, North Dakota and Wyoming. Those are my top three," Wnek told BadgerBlitz.com. "I plan on visiting all three of these schools this month. I'm not sure of when I am going to make the decision, but I am starting to narrow down my top choices."
No. 42: Offensive lineman Andrew Fenton
Committed to: North Dakota
The word: The younger brother of current Wisconsin offensive lineman Alex Fenton, rising senior Andrew Fenton recently committed to North Dakota over offers from Temple and Western Illinois. Fenton also excels in track and field and wrestling at Menomonie High School.
No. 41: Linebacker Ross Gengler
Offers from: Bemidji State, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota-Crookston, Minnesota-Duluth, Missouri Western State, Northeastern State, Northwest Missouri State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Winona State and Wisconsin (preferred walk-on)
The word: After a strong camp performance in June, Ross Gengler picked up a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers. The rising senior, who had 108 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions last fall, is weighing that offer against a handful of scholarship opportunities.
"I am having a blast with the process," Gengler told BadgerBlitz.com. "I currently have 13 offers, including the preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin, and other Division 1 schools, including Valparaiso. I have some great offers from D2 programs spanning from Michigan to Oklahoma and over to South Dakota. I am still talking to some of the Missouri Valley and MAC conferences. Hopefully I will have some news coming up in the next few weeks.
"I am very excited about the preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin and look forward to a meeting coming up with Coach (Chris) Haering to discuss more details with the offer. Playing for Wisconsin would be great and a lifelong dream. Depending on what the next month holds, conversation-wise, with some of these coaches, I would love to have a decision by Sept. 1, at the latest. I just want to make sure I have enough information on all the schools that I have been talking with. I have had a lot of fun getting to know so many great coaches and appreciate all the insight they have given me from game-day visits through the last round of camps."