No. 5 Lineman Ben Barten

Committed to: Wisconsin The word: It was a battle between Wisconsin and Iowa for two-way lineman Ben Barten. In the end, the Badgers topped the Hawkeyes for the three-star prospect from Stratford High School. "Ben loved Iowa. Coach (Tim) Polasek and those guys have been nothing but class acts down there," Stratford head coach Jason Tubbs told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got a chance to go down there with them to see the facilities and they were great hosts. "But I think Wisconsin was more of his passion being an in-state kid. He loved the idea of his friends and family being able to see him play just a couple of hours away from home." Barten, who will likely begin as an offensive lineman at UW, camped with the Badgers twice last summer. "Ben went down there for Wisconsin's camp two weeks in a row - one for offense and one for defense," Tubbs said. 'He did really well against their 2019 recruits and it kind of went from there. I don't think he's done growing, to be honest with you. His dad is 6-foot-6 and Ben is 6-foot-5 and doesn't shave a lot. To me, he's already a solid 255 pounds and I could see him getting up to 305, or so. "He reminds of the big, strong kids who end up at Wisconsin. And he's not a heavy-set kid who is 300 pounds in high school. He's got a great frame to add more good weight."

No. 4: Outside linebacker/tight end Cole Dakovich

No. 3: Wide receiver Chimere Dike

Committed to: Wisconsin The word: Chimere Dike, who had 79 receptions for 1,091 yards and 12 touchdowns in just nine games this past fall, committed to Wisconsin in January over an offer from Iowa State. He also competes in track, basketball and baseball at Waukesha North. "I think it's always been a dream of his - if Wisconsin offered it was going to be his place," Waukesha North head coach Matt Harris told BadgerBlitz.com. "The recruiting process was tough for him because he got invited to so many places, but a lot of schools were taking their time. There were a lot of schools that he really liked, but having known him since seventh grade, Wisconsin was home. And once he heard, 'Hey, we want you at Wisconsin,' that pretty much sealed the deal. It was hard to let the other schools know because he's such a wonderful kid, but he had to let some schools down. It's a business decision and he made the best decision for him and his family. "Chimere is a great football player, but there are tons of great football players out there. So once Coach (Paul) Chyrst got to know him, he found out that Chimere is what being a Badger is all about. He has great grades, a great personality and is a leader for us, so he has all the character things you're looking for. I told Coach Chryst that everyone thinks their kids are great, but I want you to see for yourself. So he came to basketball practices and games and he saw those qualities in person. I think that's what swayed their decision and made them move in the direction that they did. You don't find characters like Chimere too often. He has been a culture-changer for us. I think that was more important to them than 1,000 yards and however many catches he had. He's just a great person."

No. 2: Offensive tackle Jack Nelson

Committed to: Wisconsin The word: Commit No. 1 for Wisconsin in the 2020 class, Jack Nelson, a Badgers' legacy, committed to UW in October of 2017. His father, Todd Nelson, who played at Wisconsin in the late 1980s. "I have known I wanted to be a Badger all my life," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com. "Also, being on the line, Wisconsin stands out from any other school. "They said they liked my speed of the ball and that I block to the whistle. The coaches were very happy when I told them and excited for my future. They just said to keep working and developing as a football player and student." Nelson, a three-star prospect, took his official visit to Wisconsin in June. "That just reinforced my decision a hundred times over. Just an incredible place, incredible people, I really can't wait for this next chapter to start," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com. "Again, I have no regrets whatsoever of committing so early. I'm really glad I committed really early. I don't have a problem with anything. "I think it's a great place, great people, great commits, too. Great players already - I met a lot of the guys. Committing early, I have no regrets about that."

No. 1: Offensive tackle Trey Wedig