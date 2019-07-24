News More News
Countdown to Kickoff: Ranking the 2020 in-state class (1-5)

Jon McNamara
With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in less than one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class.

Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. Five athletes will be released each day until the conclusion of the series.

No. 5 Lineman Ben Barten

Committed to: Wisconsin

The word: It was a battle between Wisconsin and Iowa for two-way lineman Ben Barten. In the end, the Badgers topped the Hawkeyes for the three-star prospect from Stratford High School.

"Ben loved Iowa. Coach (Tim) Polasek and those guys have been nothing but class acts down there," Stratford head coach Jason Tubbs told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got a chance to go down there with them to see the facilities and they were great hosts.

"But I think Wisconsin was more of his passion being an in-state kid. He loved the idea of his friends and family being able to see him play just a couple of hours away from home."

Barten, who will likely begin as an offensive lineman at UW, camped with the Badgers twice last summer.

"Ben went down there for Wisconsin's camp two weeks in a row - one for offense and one for defense," Tubbs said. 'He did really well against their 2019 recruits and it kind of went from there. I don't think he's done growing, to be honest with you. His dad is 6-foot-6 and Ben is 6-foot-5 and doesn't shave a lot. To me, he's already a solid 255 pounds and I could see him getting up to 305, or so.

"He reminds of the big, strong kids who end up at Wisconsin. And he's not a heavy-set kid who is 300 pounds in high school. He's got a great frame to add more good weight."

No. 4: Outside linebacker/tight end Cole Dakovich

Committed to: Wisconsin

The word: Cole Dakovich, who didn't play football as a freshman or sophomore, picked up his first offer from Wisconsin in January. And it took the three-star prospect from Waukesha Catholic Memorial less than a week to add his name to the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class.

Dakovich, who had 105 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions for the state champion Crusaders this past fall, will likely begin as a tight end at Wisconsin.

“I think now it's definitely more focused on tight end," Dakovich told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think that’s where I’m going to end up, but there’s still a lot can change between now and then."

No. 3: Wide receiver Chimere Dike 

Committed to: Wisconsin

The word: Chimere Dike, who had 79 receptions for 1,091 yards and 12 touchdowns in just nine games this past fall, committed to Wisconsin in January over an offer from Iowa State. He also competes in track, basketball and baseball at Waukesha North.

"I think it's always been a dream of his - if Wisconsin offered it was going to be his place," Waukesha North head coach Matt Harris told BadgerBlitz.com. "The recruiting process was tough for him because he got invited to so many places, but a lot of schools were taking their time. There were a lot of schools that he really liked, but having known him since seventh grade, Wisconsin was home. And once he heard, 'Hey, we want you at Wisconsin,' that pretty much sealed the deal. It was hard to let the other schools know because he's such a wonderful kid, but he had to let some schools down. It's a business decision and he made the best decision for him and his family.

"Chimere is a great football player, but there are tons of great football players out there. So once Coach (Paul) Chyrst got to know him, he found out that Chimere is what being a Badger is all about. He has great grades, a great personality and is a leader for us, so he has all the character things you're looking for. I told Coach Chryst that everyone thinks their kids are great, but I want you to see for yourself. So he came to basketball practices and games and he saw those qualities in person. I think that's what swayed their decision and made them move in the direction that they did. You don't find characters like Chimere too often. He has been a culture-changer for us. I think that was more important to them than 1,000 yards and however many catches he had. He's just a great person."

No. 2: Offensive tackle Jack Nelson

Committed to: Wisconsin

The word: Commit No. 1 for Wisconsin in the 2020 class, Jack Nelson, a Badgers' legacy, committed to UW in October of 2017. His father, Todd Nelson, who played at Wisconsin in the late 1980s.

"I have known I wanted to be a Badger all my life," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com. "Also, being on the line, Wisconsin stands out from any other school.

"They said they liked my speed of the ball and that I block to the whistle. The coaches were very happy when I told them and excited for my future. They just said to keep working and developing as a football player and student."

Nelson, a three-star prospect, took his official visit to Wisconsin in June.

“That just reinforced my decision a hundred times over. Just an incredible place, incredible people, I really can’t wait for this next chapter to start," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com. "Again, I have no regrets whatsoever of committing so early. I’m really glad I committed really early. I don’t have a problem with anything.

"I think it’s a great place, great people, great commits, too. Great players already - I met a lot of the guys. Committing early, I have no regrets about that."

No. 1: Offensive tackle Trey Wedig

Committed to: Wisconsin

The word: The top prospect in Wisconsin's 2020 in-state class is Trey Wedig, a four-star talent and Rivals100 member. Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Tennessee and USC all offered Wedig before he committed to UW last September.

"I think it was relationships more than anything," former Kettle Moraine head coach Justin Gumm told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think the whole time it was really a two-horse race even though he had all the offers that he did. He really liked Notre Dame and he really liked Wisconsin. With Notre Dame, the big draw there is obviously the academic side of things, the networking, resources and prestige.

"But in the end it was the relationships that he built with Wisconsin and the coaching staff. Their consistency and how adamant they were about him being a Badger really stood out. Their staff has been phenomenal with our staff and our kids. They are very genuine and Trey felt they cared about him as a human being and not just a football player."

Top 50 Prospects in Wisconsin's 2020 In-State Class
Number Prospect School  Position 

1

Trey Wedig

Kettle Moraine

OL

2

Jack Nelson

Stoughton

OL

3

Chimere Dike

Waukesha North

WR

4

Cole Dakovich

Waukesha Catholic Memorial

OLB/TE

5

Ben Barten

Stratford

OL/DL

6

Cade McDonald

Hudson

DE

7

Tanor Bortolini

Kewaunee

OL

8

Ben Kreul

Waukesha Catholic Memorial

LB

9

Lucas Finnessy

Sussex Hamilton

LB

10

Michael Lois

Elkhorn

DL

11

Logan Wilson

Kimberly

DE

12

Sean Timmis

Milwaukee Marquette

OL

13

Gunnar Kilen

Verona

OL

14

Mitchell Bartol

Kimberly

TE

15

Gavin Meyer

Franklin

DE

16

Joe Stoffel

River Falls

TE

17

Devonte Smith

Milwaukee Vincent

LB

18

Cole Wisniewski

Sparta

ATH

19

Adam Vandervest

Verona

OL

20

Nate Valcarcel

Whitnall

DB

21

Davis Heinzen

Manitowoc Lincoln

TE

22

Riley Nowakowski

Milwaukee Marquette

LB

23

Evan Buss

Kimberly

OL

24

Rashad Lampkin

Brookfield Central

RB

25

Tanner Wigand

Manitowoc Lincoln

OL

26

Brett Spaulding

Franklin

TE

27

Raishein Thomas

Racine Park

DE/OLB

28

Braden Doyle

Bay Port

OL

29

Anthony Vacula

Whitnall

OL

30

Cameron Jackson

Wauwatosa West

OL

31

Max Meeuwsen

Bay Port

DL

32

Jake Novotny

Milwaukee Marquette

TE

33

Dalton Elrod

Arrowhead

LB

34

Tyler Pitcel

Mukwonago

OL

35

John Champe

Brookfield East

OL

36

Kerry Kodanko

West De Pere

OL

37

Donovan Hunt

Brookfield East

RB

38

Vinny Nigro

Milwaukee Marquette

LB

39

Easton Kilty

Stratford

OL

40

Billy Johnson

Middleton

DT

41

Ross Gengler

Delavan-Darien

LB

42

Andrew Fenton

Menomonie

OL

43

Conner Wnek

Kimberly

WR

44

Jordan Davis

La Crosse Central

WR

45

Jason Ceniti

Madison Memorial

QB

46

Lukas Spencer

Kettle Moraine

LB

47

Jonathan Davis

La Crosse Central

QB

48

Amaun Williams

Milwaukee Riverside

CB

49

Luke Fox

Waukesha Catholic Memorial

QB

50

Logan Geissler

Bay Port

S
Committed Prospects in Wisconsin's 2020 In-State Class
School  Number Prospect(s)

Wisconsin

10

Jack Nelson, Chimere Dike, Ben Barten, Cade McDonald, Tanor Bortolini, Cole Dakovich, Trey Wedig, *Sean Timmis, *Jack Van Dyke, *Duncan McKinley

Northern Illinois

7

Anthony Vacula, Jake Novotny, Evan Buss, Devonte Smith, Tyler Pitcel, John Champe, Raishein Thomas

Western Michigan

3

Logan Wilson, Mitchell Bartol, Adam Vandervest

North Dakota State

3

Joe Stoffel, Cole Wisniewski, *Sam Jung

North Dakota

3

Andrew Fenton, Easton Kilty, *Dylan Boecker

Central Michigan

2

Braden Doyle, Davis Heinzen

Illinois State

2

Brett Spaulding, Rashad Lampkin

Navy

1

Max Meeuwsen

Western Illinois

1

Dylan Runkel

Purdue

1

Ben Kreul

Toledo

1

Tanner Wigand

Minnesota

1

Lucas Finnessy

Iowa

1

Michael Lois

Ball State

1

Dalton Elrod

Air Force

1

Billy Johnson
*Indicates a preferred walk-on
