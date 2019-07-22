Countdown to Kickoff: Ranking the 2020 in-state class (11-15)
With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in less than one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class.
Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. Five athletes will be released each day until the conclusion of the series.
No. 15: Defensive end Gavin Meyer
Offers from: Air Force, Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Illinois State, Navy, New Mexico State, South Dakota, Wyoming and Wisconsin (preferred walk-on)
The word: A first-team all-state selection as a junior, Gavin Meyer, who had 61 total tackles and 14 sacks this past fall, currently has double-digit scholarship offers, including a preferred walk-on opportunity from Wisconsin.
"At this point I don’t have a date I want to commit by," Meyer told BadgerBlitz.com. "I really want to see as many schools as possible and find the right fit. I've gotten a chance to go visit a couple schools including Wyoming, Air Force and Ball State. I am also visiting Eastern Kentucky and Illinois State this month. I did receive a preferred walk-on from Wisconsin earlier this summer after I camped there."
No. 14: Tight end Mitchell Bartol
Committed to: Western Michigan
The word: Mitchell Bartol, who had 11 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns as a junior, committed to Western Michigan in June. He chose the Broncos over offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Columbia, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Kent State, South Dakota, Syracuse and Toledo.
"Western Michigan felt like the right place because their program reminded me a lot of how my high school program is run. They have a family culture," Bartol told BadgerBlitz.com. "Another big reason was because of the entire coaching staff and how they develop their players. Also, I am excited about the opportunity I have to grow in their program."
No. 13: Offensive lineman Gunnar Kilen
Offers from: Army, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky, Fordham, Illinois State, Navy, New Mexico State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Toledo, Western Michigan, William & Mary, Wyoming and Yale
The word: With 20-plus offers to choose from, Gunnar Kilen is taking a patient approach as he attempts to narrow his focus. The first-team all-conference selection played center as a junior but likely can work at tackle or even guard at the next level.
“At this point I am still uncommitted," Kilen told BadgerBlitz.com. "I am anxious to make a decision but plan on making a few more visits before I commit.”
No. 12: Offensive lineman Sean Timmis
Committed to: Wisconsin (preferred walk-on)
The word: Over 20 schools offered Sean Timmis a scholarship during the course of his recruitment. But the chance to stay close to home and attend school at Wisconsin was too much for the in-state offensive lineman to pass on. In late June, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers over scholarships from Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Georgetown, Harvard, Navy, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Princeton, Temple and Yale, among others.
"I really just believed that Wisconsin was the best mix of a great education and great football," Timmis told BadgerBlitz.com. "I loved every visit I had there and I believed it would provide me with a great opportunity to excel in the classroom and prepare me for a career in the business world while being close to home.
"I really liked a lot of my Ivy League and Patriot League opportunities. I also was considering Temple, Northern Illinois and Buffalo."
From Marquette head coach Jeffrey Mazurczak:
"Sean is a very intentional, fierce and strong run blocker who finishes very well. As a junior, he was just as good as Jon Gaines, who we sent to UCLA. Sean gives you everything physically, and along with that comes a package of leadership that will make him stand out on that roster."
No. 11: Defensive end Logan Wilson
Committed to: Western Michigan
The word: Logan Wilson made an early commitment to Western Michigan in March, choosing the Broncos over offers from Iowa, Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois. The three-star prospect was a second-team all-conference pick last fall.
"For me I feel like Western Michigan should be a smooth transition," Wilson told BadgerBlitz.com. "The program has a lot of parallels to the one I’m used to at Kimberly and all of the coaches care about their players. They really mean family when they say it at WMU. I also feel confident that the coaches at Western can mold me into the best player I can be and are as committed to making me a better man as well as an athlete. All in all I’m very confident in my choice of Western Michigan."