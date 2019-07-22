With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in less than one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. Five athletes will be released each day until the conclusion of the series. RELATED: 46 to 50 | 41 to 45 | 36 to 40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20 |

No. 15: Defensive end Gavin Meyer

No. 14: Tight end Mitchell Bartol

No. 13: Offensive lineman Gunnar Kilen

No. 12: Offensive lineman Sean Timmis

No. 11: Defensive end Logan Wilson