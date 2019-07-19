With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in less than one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. Five athletes will be released each day until the conclusion of the series. RELATED: 46 to 50 | 41 to 45 | 36 to 40 | 31-35 |

No. 30: Offensive lineman Cameron Jackson

Offers from: Central Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota and Toledo The word: A two-way standout from Wauwatosa West, Cameron Jackson is one of the more intriguing uncommitted prospects in the state. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman currently has four offers with interest coming from a handful of other schools. "Right now the schools that have stood out to me are Wyoming, North Dakota State, Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Ball State, Kent State, Iowa, Iowa State, Syracuse and Northern Iowa," Jackson told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have four offers right now from North Dakota, South Dakota, Central Michigan and Toledo. As far as me making a decision, I'm most likely going to wait until after the season."

No. 29: Offensive lineman Anthony Vacula

Committed to: Northern Illinois The word: Anthony Vacula, a first-team all-conference selection as a junior, committed to Northern Illinois in June over scholarships from Bemidji State, Lindenwood, Minnesota State, South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State, Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State. "The coaching staff at NIU has made the campus feel like a second home," Vacula told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach (Thomas) Hammock and Coach (Daryl) Agpalsa have shown that they care about much more than just football. They have kept in touch with me even after I committed. This is important to me because at NIU, I feel that I am much more than just a player. I am also fortunate that campus is only an hour and 40 minutes away from home, so my family and friends can come watch me play. I’m super excited to be a Husky."

No. 28: Offensive lineman Braden Doyle

Committed to: Central Michigan The word: A first-team all-conference selection and the league's co-offensive lineman of the year as a junior, Braden Doyle committed to Central Michigan in June. Doyle also had offers from Air Force, Minnesota State-Mankato, New Mexico State, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State and Western Illinois. "I picked CMU because the coaching staff felt very similar to my high school coaches," Doyle told BadgerBlitz.com. "The town looked and felt like I was still in Green Bay. The distance is close to my grandparents and home, so I would still be able to come home and my parents and grandparents can still make games. The campus also looks awesome. Coach (Mike) Cummings coaches like my current position coach - he is very honest and will always tell you if you mess something up."

No. 27: Defensive end/outside linebacker Raishien Thomas

Committed to: Northern Illinois The word: Raishein Thomas, a first-team all-conference selection last fall, had 72 tackles, seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. And this spring, the two-star prospect committed to Northern Illinois and head coach Thomas Hammock. The two-time first-team All-Racine County player could play outside linebacker or defensive end at the next level. "When it came down to choosing NIU, a few factors played a part in my choice," Thomas told BadgerBlitz.com. "One of the biggest ones was the school and the different options of things to study. One of the other major ones was distance and NIU only being two or so hours away, so family and friends can come see me play without going too far. I also love the environment, traditions and the feeling of home that the school's staff and coaches give off. One more I cant forget to mention is the football history of the school."

No. 26: Tight end Brett Spaulding