With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in just over one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players.

No. 50: Safety Logan Geissler

Offers from: Augustana, Southwest Minnesota State and Western Illinois The word: A WFCA All-State selection in 2018, Logan Geissler, who had 51 total tackles and four interceptions last fall, is one of the top defensive backs in the state. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect is also a standout basketball player at Bay Port High School, where he averaged 13.6 points and 3.1 assists per game as a junior. Geissler is receiving college interest in both sports.

No. 49: Quarterback Luke Fox

Committed to: Duke (baseball) The word: Luke Fox, a first-team all-conference selection in the loaded Classic Eight Conference, led Catholic Memorial to a Division 3 state title in 2018. College coaches took notice of Fox's junior campaign, where he completed 175 of 292 passes for 2,425 yards and 29 touchdowns. But Fox, a left-handed pitcher, chose baseball at the next level and committed to Duke in early February.

No. 48: Cornerback Amaun Williams

Offers from: Augustana, Bemidji State, Concordia-St. Paul, Eastern Illinois, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Duluth, Southwest Minnesota State and Wisconsin (preferred walk-on) Related: 2020 DB Amaun Williams: Wisconsin visit "a dream come true" The word: An Associated Press All-State selection as a junior, Amaun Williams, a two-way standout from Milwaukee Riverside, currently has a handful of scholarship offers. But a preferred walk-on opportunity from Wisconsin after a strong camp performance last month may likely be too much to pass on. "I will probably be committing in the middle or end of the season," Williams told BadgerBlitz.com. "As of right now I will be committing to Madison."

No. 47: Quarterback Jonathan Davis

No. 46: Linebacker Lukas Spencer