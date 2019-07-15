Countdown to Kickoff: Ranking the 2020 in-state class (46-50)
With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in just over one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class.
Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players.
No. 50: Safety Logan Geissler
Offers from: Augustana, Southwest Minnesota State and Western Illinois
The word: A WFCA All-State selection in 2018, Logan Geissler, who had 51 total tackles and four interceptions last fall, is one of the top defensive backs in the state. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect is also a standout basketball player at Bay Port High School, where he averaged 13.6 points and 3.1 assists per game as a junior. Geissler is receiving college interest in both sports.
No. 49: Quarterback Luke Fox
Committed to: Duke (baseball)
The word: Luke Fox, a first-team all-conference selection in the loaded Classic Eight Conference, led Catholic Memorial to a Division 3 state title in 2018. College coaches took notice of Fox's junior campaign, where he completed 175 of 292 passes for 2,425 yards and 29 touchdowns. But Fox, a left-handed pitcher, chose baseball at the next level and committed to Duke in early February.
No. 48: Cornerback Amaun Williams
Offers from: Augustana, Bemidji State, Concordia-St. Paul, Eastern Illinois, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Duluth, Southwest Minnesota State and Wisconsin (preferred walk-on)
Related: 2020 DB Amaun Williams: Wisconsin visit "a dream come true"
The word: An Associated Press All-State selection as a junior, Amaun Williams, a two-way standout from Milwaukee Riverside, currently has a handful of scholarship offers. But a preferred walk-on opportunity from Wisconsin after a strong camp performance last month may likely be too much to pass on.
"I will probably be committing in the middle or end of the season," Williams told BadgerBlitz.com. "As of right now I will be committing to Madison."
No. 47: Quarterback Jonathan Davis
Committed to: Wisconsin (basketball)
Related: VIDEO: Davis brothers shine at Wisconsin's team camp | Wisconsin lands Davis brothers for 2020 class | UAA Finals: Bossi's All-Tournament team |
The word: One of the elite basketball players in the country is also one of the top quarterbacks in the state. Jonathan Davis, who threw for 2,471 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior, committed to play basketball for Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard last month.
No. 46: Linebacker Lukas Spencer
Offers from: Air Force, Augustana, Minnesota State-Mankato and Sioux Falls
Related: 2020 LB Lukas Spencer getting closer to his first offer | In-state LB Lukas Spencer takes in spring practice |
The word: Lukas Spencer, who visited Wisconsin unofficially in the spring and camped with the Badgers in June, currently has four scholarship offers. Strong interest is also coming in from Illinois State, Iowa, Kent State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan, among others.
"Recruiting has been a great experience," Spencer told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have had a great time visiting schools and checking out different programs. I really like communicating and learning more about the schools that I have been in touch with. I am excited to get ready for my senior year of football and am also ready to help my team out this season.
"Coach (Justin) Gumm leaving was a big shock to me and left me and my teammates with questions about the upcoming season. But with our defensive coordinator, Coach (Matt) McDonnell coming in, we all feel a lot better. I hope that this upcoming season will help my recruitment and get me closer to making my final decisions on where I want to continue my football career."