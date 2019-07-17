With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in just over one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. Five athletes will be released each day until the conclusion of the series. RELATED: 46 to 50 | 41 to 45 |

No. 40: Defensive tackle Billy Johnson

Committed to: Air Force The word: A first-team all-conference selection as a junior, Billy Johnson committed to Air Force this summer over offers from Columbia, Cornell, Minnesota State-Mankato and Valparaiso. "When I went to the Air Force Academy for a junior day in March I was super impressed by the coaches, players, facilities and school - I was actually able to go a business class with one of the cadets," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "The Air Force Academy gives me so many opportunities to not only to play Division 1 football, but also to give me a situation after college that not many kids get. Overall I felt like it was too good of an opportunity to pass up with just how great the reputation is there."

No. 39: Offensive lineman Easton Kilty

Committed to: North Dakota The word: Easton Kilty, a two-way lineman for Stratford, committed to North Dakota this summer over offers from Bemidji State, Minnesota State, Minnesota-Duluth and Southwest Minnesota State. He is prep teammates with Wisconsin commit Ben Barten. "North Dakota just felt like it was the place for me. It would provide everything I would want to play college football and be the best I can be," Kilty told BadgerBlitz.com. "What made it the best fit for me was the coaching staff and the players. I really liked how the coaching staff put you first and how they always want you to succeed. The players just seemed like a great group of guys to be around and to continue my football career at North Dakota with them."

No. 38: Linebacker Vinny Nigro

Offers from: Bemidji State, Butler, Concordia-St. Paul, Cornell, Minnesota State, Missouri Western, Northern Michigan, Northeastern State, Augustana, Southwest Minnesota State and Valparaiso The word: Vinny Nigro, a WFCA all-state selection as a junior, is part of a very strong linebacker core returning for Marquette. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound prospect, who camped with the Badgers last month, had 145 tackles and 10 sacks as a junior. In addition to his listed offers, Nigro is also hearing from Iowa, Iowa State, Western Michigan and Wisconsin, among others.

No. 37: Running back Donovan Hunt

Offers from: Quincy, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Southeast Missouri State and Western Illinois Related: In-state ATH Donavan Hunt hearing from Wisconsin The word: One of the more intriguing athletes in the state, Donovan Hunt, a first-team all-conference selection last fall, rushed for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. He is also a dangerous weapon on special teams. "Just going off the offers I have now I would say South Dakota State would be my best option," Hunt, who camped at Wisconsin last month, told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’ve continued to receive interest from schools like Northern Illinois, Wisconsin, Central Michigan and North Dakota State. Depending on how everything goes my senior year I could sign during the early date, but I might hold out for a chance at a bigger school, if need be. "I’m keeping all options open because I can still possibly run track in college and that could influence my recruiting. I don’t have any visits set up right but that should change when fall comes around."

No. 36: Offensive lineman Kerry Kodanko