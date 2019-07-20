With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in less than one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. Five athletes will be released each day until the conclusion of the series. RELATED: 46 to 50 | 41 to 45 | 36 to 40 | 31-35 | 26-30 |

No. 25: Offensive tackle Tanner Wigand

Committed to: Toledo The word: A prospect who kept a very low public profile on the recruiting front, Tanner Wigand committed to Toledo this summer. Wisconsin and Iowa, among others schools, were also interested in the projected tackle from Manitowoc Lutheran.

No. 24: Running back Rashad Lampkin

Offers from: Eastern Illinois, Georgetown, Illinois State, Indiana State, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois Related: Week 6 In-State Blitz: 2020 RB Rashad Lampkin | 2020 RB Rashad Lampkin's recruitment heats up after big junior season | The word: Arguably the top running back prospect in the state, Rashad Lampkin, a WFCA Large School all-state pick last fall, rushed for 2,217 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior. Lampkin camped with the Badgers this summer and is still in steady contact with UW. "Schools that stand out to me right now are Illinois State and South Dakota State," Lampkin told BadgerBlitz.com. "A decision for me should come early into my senior year. Schools that haven’t offered but remain high on my list include Wisconsin, Northern Illinois and Wyoming. I’m also beginning to get some southern looks from Tennessee State and North Texas, but not much buzz there."

No. 23: Offensive lineman Evan Buss

No. 22: Linebacker Riley Nowakowski

Offers from: Air Force, Army, Brown, Central Michigan, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Lafayette, Navy, Northern Illinois, Princeton, South Dakota State, Yale and Wisconsin (preferred walk-on) Related: Two Big Ten schools in early on 2020 OLB Riley Nowakowski The word: Part of a loaded linebacker core returning for Marquette, Riley Nowakowski racked up 111 total tackles during a first-team all-conference junior season. And after camping at Wisconsin in June, the Badgers are trying to get Nowakowski to join their 2020 class as a preferred walk-on. "Everything’s going good right now," Nowakowski told BadgeBlitz.com. "I do not have any visits planned right now but I have received a lot of interest from Iowa as a defensive end and also picked up a preferred walk-on from Wisconsin after camp. I don’t have any timetable on a decision at this point - just seeing how the season goes."

No. 21: Tight end Davis Heinzen