With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin in less than one month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 50 in-state prospects from a very strong 2020 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. Five athletes will be released each day until the conclusion of the series. RELATED: 46 to 50 | 41 to 45 | 36 to 40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 |

No. 20: Defensive back Nate Valcarcel

Offers from: Central Michigan, Concordia-St. Paul, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State, Minnesota State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Illinois, Winona State and Iowa (preferred walk-on) Related: 2020 DB Nate Valcarcel back at Wisconsin for spring practice | Nate Valcarcel talks Iowa interest | The word: Iowa and Wisconsin, among others schools, are showing strong interest in Nate Valcarcel heading into his senior season. The standout from Whitnall High School rushed for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and racked up 61 total tackles and three interceptions on defense as a junior. Valcarcel performed very well at safety during Wisconsin's camp in June. "The main schools that I have major interest in are South Dakota State, Central Michigan and also Iowa and Wisconsin," Valcarcel told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’d like to take a visit to Central Michigan soon and also go back up to Iowa and Wisconsin for a game visit this season. I will commit when I feel 110 percent comfortable and that could be soon or even after the season."

No. 19: Offensive tackle Adam Vandervest

No. 18: Athlete Cole Wisniewski

Committed to: North Dakota State Related: Badgers will continue to monitor Cole Wisniewski after camp performance The word: One of the better athletes in the 2020 in-state class, Cole Wisniewski was being recruited as a quarterback, safety and outside linebacker by the schools that offered scholarships. In the end, North Dakota State came out on top for Wisniewski, who passed 1,097 yards and 12 touchdowns, rushed for 845 yards and 18 touchdowns and racked up 59 tackles and two interceptions on defense in 2018. "In overview of my decision to commit to North Dakota State there were a multitude of reasons why I committed there," Wisniewski told BadgerBlitz.com. "The things that stuck out to me initially were the standards the players are held accountable for, the tradition the program has carried over the last decades, and then the fanbase stuck out tremendously as well.

"On my junior day visits in March and April, one of the major things I looked for is how will each school develop me to be the best football player and, on top of that, person. NDSU stuck out. Above that after watching a couple of North Dakota State games I think I could play that outside linebacker position and have a blast at the position, which put NDSU ahead of the couple others schools I was considering."

No. 17: Linebacker Devonte Smith

Committed to: Northern Illinois The word: A hard-hitting linebacker from Milwaukee Vincent, Devonte Smith made an early commitment to Northern Illinois in February. As a junior, the defensive player of the year in the Milwaukee City Conference racked up an eye-popping 183 tackles, according to wissports.net. "When I went to NIU it wasn’t really a big school," Smith told BadgerBlitz.com. "The town around it didn’t have too much going on and I like that. Not only that, but when I went there I felt at home and the players welcomed me and made me feel like it was the right fit for me."

No. 16: Tight end Joe Stoffel