No. 10: Defensive lineman Michael Lois

Committed to: Iowa Related: Michael Lois follows his heart to Iowa | Michael Lois returns to Kinnick Stadium | Michael Lois continues amazing recovery | The word: Michael Lois seemed locked on Iowa from the very start of his recruitment. And not surprisingly, the three-star prospect committed to the Hawkeyes in September of 2018. Just a few days later, though, Lois suffered a serious spinal injury that left him with three broken vertebrae. His future in football is still up in the air, but Lois continues to make great strides in his recovery. “The Iowa coaches have been awesome,” Lois told HawkeyeReport.com in May. “I think if I would have chosen any other school I would have just been a number and they would have thrown me to the curb and said I’m done. But Iowa has always believed in me. They’ve called and sent texts and letters and it’s always been very positive. They told me not to worry and that everything’s good on their end, just keep getting better. “I’m still going to be a Hawkeye. I still have the scholarship whether I can play or not.”

No. 9: Linebacker Lucas Finnessy

Committed to: Minnesota Related: 2020 OLB Lucas Finnessy's recruitment just getting started | Finnessy gives an update | The word: Lucas Finnessy, an all-state selection as a junior, played cornerback last fall but projects to outside linebacker at the next level. In early April, the three-star prospect chose Minnesota over offers from Ball State, Illinois State, Miami (OH), North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota and Western Michigan. “Minnesota took a chance on me," Finnessy told Rivals.com. "I’m going to convert my family to Minnesota fans. A couple people at school gave me a hard time about it, but most understand. If Wisconsin offered, I’d still be a Gopher. They were there first. “(Minnesota’s) campus was by far the best I visited. The coaches made us feel like home. I liked all the facilities. There’s lots to do in the city, and it’s a really nice city. They had great dorms, too. The education is good and it’s a great city for business.”

No. 8: Linebacker Ben Kreul

No. 7: Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini

Committed to: Wisconsin Related: Coach: 2020 OL Tanor Bortolini is "just starting his upswing" | Commitment 101: Tanor Bortolini | In-state OL Tanor Bortolini hops on Wisconsin offer | The word: Tanor Bortolini, the offensive and defensive lineman of the year in the Packerland Conference as a junior, saw his recruitment heat up in May. The two-star prospect picked up offers from Wisconsin, Iowa and Miami in a short amount of time and eventually jumped on the chance to play for the Badgers. "Tanor has really busted his tail this off-season by getting stronger and quicker," Kewaunee High School head coach Randy Charles told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think he's put on 25 pounds since the end of the football season and it's all muscle. He works hard in the weight room and he concentrates on his nutrition, and that all shows with where he's at right now. "I think schools saw that part of it and they know that he's just starting his upswing. He still has a lot of room to grow, and I think school likes Wisconsin, Iowa and Miami saw that just recently. It's was exciting for him to see that work pay off."

No. 6: Defensive end Cade McDonald