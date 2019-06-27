The Sweet 16/Elite 8 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. RELATED: JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL | MAY |

No. 1: Outside linebacker Kaden Johnson

Offers: California, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 11 The Word: Kaden Johnson, a four-star linebacker from Minnesota, vaults all the way to the top spot after a strong official visit this past weekend. No other trips are scheduled and Johnson hasn't talked about a timetable for a decision. But the Badgers have to like where they stand heading into July. "The feedback was all positive," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "The coaches all showed me how I could make an impact on this program and how amazing the state of Wisconsin is. What really caught my eye was the academic side of Wisconsin. They told me it’s the Ivy League of the Big Ten and that caught my eye because academics is very important to me and my family. And you know the football at Wisconsin always caught my eye. "Coach (Paul) Chryst's message to me was that he loves my game and he loves me as a person, on and off the field. He told me that he will always be in contact with me and that it was great to see me."

No. 2: Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher

Top 3: Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Nash Hutmacher, a projected defensive tackles, appears ready to make his decision after official visits to Oregon, Nebraska and Wisconsin. “That’s the final three right there,” Hutmacher told Rivals.com. “I don’t have a (commitment) date, but I want to definitely try to do it before the end of July.” NEBRASKA: “Part of it was the distance. It’s the closest big-time college to my house. Then, just Scott Frost and what he’s done. I was talking to him before I went on the visit and just the kind of person he is and attitude he has toward everything there was a big-time factor in me wanting to take the visit. OREGON: “They were my third or fourth offer, and just talking to them I was really interested in the area. There’s a lot to do in Eugene. That was part of it, then just getting to know the coaching staff. I really liked them and what they are trying to do with the program. WISCONSIN: “They are just as strong as either of the other schools. The coaching staff’s phenomenal there with coach (Paul) Chryst and everything he’s doing. Not only that, but the area, you have the lakes and all that to do stuff outside of football.”



No. 3: Cornerback Max Lofy