With Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class filling up quickly, BadgerBlitz.com decided to roll out this popular feature for the current junior cycle. The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. JUNE | JULY | Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Offensive tackle Trey Wedig

Offers: Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Syracuse, USC and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 1 The Word: With one in-state tackle already locked up in the 2020 class - Stoughton's Jack Nelson - the staff is working for a similar result in their pursuit on Trey Wedig, a Rivals100 prospect from Kettle Moraine. The four-star prospect visited Wisconsin most recently in February. “He’s obviously an extremely gifted kid,” Kettle Moraine head coach Justin Gumm told Rivals.com. “Genetics have blessed him. He does a great job of working his butt off in the season, but also during the offseason being a multi-sport athlete (track). He’s dedicated in the weight room and a great teammate. He’s extremely athletic for his size. He used to play basketball and can still dunk. He’s also good with his hands. “He’s gained more confidence as he’s gotten older and went through the weight room. When our team does workouts, he is one of the more vocal ones and that wasn’t always Trey.”

No. 2: Quarterback Max Johnson

Offers: Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 2 The Word: Wisconsin has offered just two quarterbacks in the 2020 class thus far: Max Johnson and fellow four-star Harrison Bailey. In June, Johnson, a four-star prospect from Georgia, participated in the Badgers' first summer camp where he spent a good amount of time with quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr. "The fit is the most important thing to me in recruiting," Johnson told Rivals.com. "It is the all-around fit. I am looking for development as a quarterback and a person, so it is not all about football for me. I do want to play in the NFL one day, but developing me as a person as I grow is just as important. "I would say offensive scheme is something else that will play into the fit. I think I could play in any type of system, but I would say pro-style offense would be my first choice though. The development as a person and quarterback is most important though with scheme being next."

No. 3: Offensive tackle Andrew Gentry

Offers: Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, USC, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. Previous Rank: 3 The Word: Wisconsin is in a great spot early with Andrew Gentry, the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country and No. 1 recruit from Colorado. “I’m interested in a lot of schools," Gentry told Rivals.com. "Ohio State, Wisconsin, those are schools that have definitely captured my interest, but all the schools that have offered me have caught my interest. There’s Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, all those schools, Virginia, Michigan. I’m definitely grateful right now for all the offers.”

No. 4: Tight end Clay Caudill

Offers: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 4 The Word: Clay Caudill, who visited Wisconsin this spring, has a strong relationship with offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph early in the process. He's one of just two projected tight ends the Badgers have offered so far, along with Michael Mayer, who has already committed to Notre Dame. "I have a great relationship with coach (Larry) Johnson, he's a guy that I really connect with," Caudill told Rivals.com. "Joe Rudolph (Wisconsin), he's another guy that I really connect with, I love his mentality. Mike Tressel (Michigan State) is another one that I have a great relationship with."

No. 5: Offensive lineman Nash Hutmacher