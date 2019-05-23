The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. RELATED: JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL |

No. 1: Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher

Top 3: Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Nash Hutmacher seems like a lock to wind up in the Big Ten, with Nebraska and Wisconsin atop his list of potential schools. The Cornhuskers already got an official visit from the three-star prospect, and the Badgers will get their shot in June. "Wisconsin, I've been out there and it's a great area," Hutmacher told Rivals.com. "Coaching staff, I really liked the coaching staff, there's a lot of similarities between them and Nebraska, both big-time programs. Just the people in the area for Wisconsin and the same for Oregon."

No. 2: Running back DeaMonte Trayanum

Offers: Boston College, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 2 The Word: Deamonte Trayanum, who is being recruited as a running back by Wisconsin, is coming off an official visit to Arizona State. The three-star prospect has upcoming officials to Wisconsin (weekend of June 7), Ohio State (June 17) and Penn State (June 20). An announcement is expected to come no later than July. “I want to go to a school where I have a great sense of comfortability,” Trayanum told Rivals.com, “and surround myself with good teammates that will always push me. I want to surround myself with coaches who will make me a better man every day, and I want to go to a university that will better me for the rest of my life.” Trayanum is from the same high school as 2019 signee Quan Easterling.

No. 3: Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini